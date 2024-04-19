Brownsville St. Joseph’s Fran Gamez brings home another state championship in tennis

Brownsville St. Joseph senior Fran Gamez did it again.

Gamez is the TAPPS 5A state boys singles champion for the third straight year after winning the tournament Wednesday in Waco. The senior tennis standout defeated Austin Regent’s Tucker Rannala to capture the state title.

“It feels great, it is an amazing accomplishment,” Gamez said. “I am just very happy, excited, and it feels good when you put in the work and work hard. It pays off.”

Gamez’s toughest state match came against Austin Hyde Park’s Anthony Tegen. Gamez dropped the first set but came back to win the next two for the three-peat opportunity.

“I felt like I was not that consistent,” Gamez said.

Congratulations to Fran Gamez from St. Joseph Academy, the 2024 5A Singles State Champion!! pic.twitter.com/G8PekT5HbJ — TAPPS Tennis (@TAPPS_Tennis) April 17, 2024

Gamez noticed his opponent slowing down from a possible injury, and he took over.

The senior added that his next opponent was tough as well because of the stark contrast he faced in the semifinal round, but still Gamez was poised.

Gamez said the hardest title he won was his sophomore title, his first year as a Bloodhound. Some of his hardest matches have come against UIL opponents or at tournaments.

The St. Joseph star’s last loss in the high school tennis scene came at the hands of former Sharyland High stud Alan Gonzalez last year. Gonzalez is playing NCAA DI tennis at St. Francis University in Pennsylvania.

Gamez’s last loss in a tournament was to UTRGV’s Ivo Isquerio, who was competing with the Vaqueros in the WAC Championships this week at the H.E.B Tennis Center.

“Right now I am just focusing on trying to play in college,” Gamez said. “I am just looking forward, see what happens and keep training. Maybe I can move to a DI or play in play some prize money tournaments.”

Gamez said he belongs at the DI level, even if he has to transfer at a later date.

The three-time state champion was grateful for playing at St. Joseph and will miss playing tennis for the Bloodhounds.