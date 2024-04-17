McHi clinches playoff spot with win over Sharyland High

McALLEN — McAllen High punched a ticket to the Class 5A playoffs with a 6-3 victory over Sharyland High on Tuesday night in McAllen.

The Bulldogs clinched at least the No. 3 seed out of District 31-5A with the win over the visiting Rattlers. Sharyland High’s playoff chances are slim after the loss. The Rattlers are tied with Edinburg Vela for the fourth and final spot but face the tougher competition in the season finale Friday.

“We look forward to the postseason,” McHi head coach Ruth Garcia said. “I appreciate the work that my girls have been putting in. It has paid off and is paying off. Now we are going to be able to enjoy the fruits of their labor.”

The Bulldogs are set to face the No. 2 seed from District 32-5A, which is going to be Brownsville Lopez, but had to beat a disciplined Sharyland High squad Tuesday.

McHi pitcher Alessandra Garcia hardly allowed had any solid contact. Garcia did not give up a hit, and a runner reached on an error. Garcia did walk numerous batters, which eventually led to runs.

Garcia battled despite the self-inflicted adversity and a harsh strike zone. The right-handed pitcher struck out 15 batters.

“Obviously I had a lot of walks, I don’t think I did my best, but it was enough to win,” the pitcher said. “There is always room for improvement on my end.”

Garcia was thankful for her defense, which helped her out of a couple of jams.

The Bulldogs found run support in the sixth inning, when Adamari Morin drove in two runs after Sharyland High cut the lead to 4-3 during the top half of the inning.

Bulldogs sophomore Jordan Hernandez led off the fourth with a double and eventually scored to make it 4-2. Senior Brianna Franco also hit a double and scored in the third.

Franco was electric on the bases and went 2-for-2 on the night with two doubles and two walks.

“I was very upset with myself because I know I could have done better,” Franco said. “I know I got really lucky on some of my hits, but a hit is a hit and I am glad that I got on base. That is all I am happy for.”

Garcia drove in Franco and Diana Villanueva during the first inning. Garcia was pleased she gave herself run support.

The Bulldogs finish the season on the road at 7 p.m. Friday against Valley View. The Rattlers end their season against crosstown rival Sharyland Pioneer at 7 p.m. Friday at home.