Garza has lofty goals for Chargers as he signs to play college baseball

BROWNSVILLE — Last Friday Brownsville Veterans short stop and pitcher Carlos Garza signed with Alvin Community College to play baseball as the final days of his standout high school career dwindles.

Garza is arguably the best player to ever come out of Brownsville Veterans, with the backing of head coach Adam Vera who called Garza the best ever play he has coached. Garza has lofty expectations for him and his teammates with the season heating up for the Chargers.

The senior standout will be leading Brownsville Veterans having already signed to play collegiate baseball. Garza signed Friday at Brownsville Veterans before going 2-for-2 with a double, rbi and two walks in a 22-2 rout of Brownsville Pace.

Garza has dreamt of having the chance of playing at the next level. Vera told stories of Garza having high baseball IQ as far back as a freshman at Garza’s signing ceremony.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to go play college baseball, it’s been a dream of mine and I’m willing to do whatever it takes,” Garza said.

Garza is the all-time career hits leader at Brownsville Veterans, as well other honors that go back to his freshman year. Garza is also one of the best defensive short stops in school history with a career fielding percentage of .970.

“In my humble opinion he is the best all around baseball player in our school’s history and definitely the best player I have coached ,” Vera said.

Vera was also proud of the man that Garza has become as prepares for the final two weeks of the season.

Brownsville Veterans are currently 14-0 in District 32-5A with four games left. The Chargers face their toughest competition with Brownsville Porter Tuesday and Friday and then Harlingen South the following week.

Garza said every year he has been playing Brownsville Porter is tough. The Cowboys and Chargers split the series last season.

The next two weeks are going to be huge for the future NJCAA athlete.