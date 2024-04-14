Home RGVSports Baseball Photo Gallery: UTRGV fall in series Sunday finale against Utah Valley at... RGVSportsBaseballMediaPhotoUTRGV Vaqueros Photo Gallery: UTRGV fall in series Sunday finale against Utah Valley at home 6-4 By Joel Martinez - April 14, 2024 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Jalen Freeman (14) watches his hit against Utah Valley in a WAC series final game at the UTRGV Baseball Stadium on Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Steven Lancia (4) prepares to catch at home plate against Utah Valley in a WAC series final game at the UTRGV Baseball Stadium on Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) University of Texas Rio Grande Valley outfielder Jalen Freeman (14) catches a pop fly in centerfield against Utah Valley in a WAC series final game at the UTRGV Baseball Stadium on Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Armani Raygoza (11) hits against Utah Valley in a WAC series final game at the UTRGV Baseball Stadium on Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Tyler Valdez (9) pitches against Utah Valley in a WAC series final game at the UTRGV Baseball Stadium on Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Isaac Lopez (12) hits against Utah Valley in a WAC series final game at the UTRGV Baseball Stadium on Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) University of Texas Rio Grande Valley outfielder Jalen Freeman (14) waits in center field for the hit in a WAC series final game against Utah Valley at the UTRGV Baseball Stadium on Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’ first baseman Martin Vazquez (32) reacts in the dugout after a double play at first and second base to retire the side in the seventh inning of play against Utah Valley in a WAC series final game at the UTRGV Baseball Stadium on Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Martin Vazquez (32) reacts while trying to tag Utah Valley’s Carter Krosky (38) at first base with an emty glove after missing the throw in a WAC series final game at the UTRGV Baseball Stadium on Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Isaac Lopez (12) reacts before being hit by a pitch by Utah Valley in a WAC series final game at the UTRGV Baseball Stadium on Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Steven Lancia (4) makes the catch at home plate during a pitch against Utah Valley in a WAC series final game at the UTRGV Baseball Stadium on Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Jalen Freeman (14) steps back from homeplate inbeteewn pitches by Utah Valley in a WAC series final game at the UTRGV Baseball Stadium on Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Martin Vazquez (32) hits against Utah Valley in a WAC series final game at the UTRGV Baseball Stadium on Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Robert Bonilla (38) pitches against Utah Valley in a WAC series final game at the UTRGV Baseball Stadium on Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Photo Gallery: Driscoll Health Plan holds “Healthy Park Healthy People” at Bentsen State Park Photo Gallery: Matt’s celebrates it’s grand re-opening after 2022 fire Vaqueros fall in extra innings against Utah Valley