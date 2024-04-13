Sandoval shuts out Lobos, Rodriguez hits for the cycle as Hawks dominate

BROWNSVILLE — Harlingen South is on course to win an undefeated District 32-5A title after beating Brownsville Lopez 10-0 Friday night in six innings at Brownsville Lopez in a battle of first and second.

Harlingen South’s Lexi Sandoval went six innings in the circle, hardly finding herself in trouble while Hawks third baseman Amira Rodriguez hit for the cycle as the post season looms for one of the best teams in the Valley.

“These girls really mentally prepared themselves, they showed up and they executed,” Rios said. “We had a goal coming in, that was to run-rule every team in our district and we did that tonight against a great caliber team. Respect to coach Martinez and every thing he does, but we have goals and we want to attack that.”

Rodriguez saved her best at bat for last. The junior went 4-4 on the night.

The University of Washington commit smashed a three-run shot to give the Hawks the needed runs to end the game in the sixth. Rodriguez hit her triple in the fifth, driving in a run and then eventually scoring on the same play on an error.

Rodriguez drove in two runs with a double in the third and reached on a single in the first.

“I think I was seeing the ball a lot better than I usually have,” Rodriguez said. The third baseman hit her first career cycle.

“I felt really confident, and overall my body felt good,” Rodriguez added.

Sandoval was rarely pressed by the Lobos’ offense. The junior pitcher had three up, three down innings in the second and third. The Lobos loaded the bases in the fourth, but the defense picked the outs to end the inning.

“I think I did what I needed to do,” Sandoval said. “My defense really back me up too.”

It was the third inning when the Hawks’ scoring started. After Rodriguez hit her double, Emily Ruiz drove in two more runs with a sharp hit past the infield, giving Sandoval her run support.

“It helped us,” Sandoval said about ending innings quickly. The junior also had two solid hits that led to runs.

The Hawks have two remaining games against Donna High and Weslaco East next week. Harlingen South is 16-0 in district.