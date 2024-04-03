Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Kennedy Kaiser scored five goals and freshman Zyana Nguma tallied four as McAllen Memorial continued to steamroll everything in its path Tuesday with a 9-1 win over Flour Bluff in Corpus Christi.

The win sends Memorial onto the UIL 4-5A semifinals for the second straight year. The Mustangs will play at 10 a.m. Friday against Leander Rouse, which beat Cedar Creek 1-0 to reach the Sweet 16. The winner of that match will face the winner of Leander vs. McAllen High, who play at 1 p.m. Friday, with a trip to the state tournament at stake.

Memorial has been nothing less than dominant, from goalkeeper Karen Oviedo all the way to the attackers – and everyone in between – during the playoffs. The District 31-5A champs have outscored their three postseason opponents 27-1. Flour Bluff was the only team to find the back of the Memorial net. That goal cut Friday’s lead to 3-1 but the Flour Bluff celebration was short-lived. It took less than 30 seconds to Memorial to run right back and score for a 4-1 lead. The Mustangs led 7-1 at the half.

Kaiser, a sophomore, has scored a Valley best 10 goals during those three matches. Nguma, a freshman, has nine goals during those postseason matches.