UTRGV baseball freshman Armani Raygoza is the Western Athletic Conference Hitter of the Week, the WAC announced Monday.

Raygoza hit .556 while going 10-for-18 with two home runs, two doubles, a walk, eight RBI and three runs scored in four games starting at designated hitter last week.

Raygoza opened the week by going 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored Tuesday in a nonconference game against Texas State.

He then kicked off a WAC series against Utah Tech on Thursday by going a career-best 4-for-5 with his first-career home run, a career-high four RBI and a run scored.

In the second game, Raygoza helped UTRGV clinch a series win by going 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, a walk, three RBI and one run scored.

Raygoza close out the week by going 1-for-5 Saturday at Utah Tech.

During the week, Raygoza raised his batting average 111 points and is now batting .353 with two home runs and 17 RBI in 19 games (13 starts).

UTRGV opens a three-game WAC series against Texas at Arlington at 6:30 p.m. Friday at UTRGV Baseball Stadium in Edinburg. It’s superhero night. Fans wearing a superhero costume or shirt receive free general admission. The game also features the Cane’s Challenge. If the Vaqueros win, all fans in the stadium will receive coupons for buy one, get one free box combos at Raising Cane’s on their way out. Additionally, UTRGV Athletics will honor the men’s golf seniors on the field during the game.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at GoUTRGV.com/Tickets. Current UTRGV students receive free general admission with their student ID. All fans need to follow the clear bag policy, details of which can be found at GoUTRGV.com/ClearBag. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Fans can watch domestically on ESPN+ or internationally via WAC International.