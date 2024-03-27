Rio Hondo native, K-State WR Erik Pizarro to participate in Big 12 Pro Day

Former Rio Hondo standout wide receiver Erik Pizarro is set to take part in the Big XII Conference’s Pro Day starting today March 27th along with 137 football players from around the conference.

Pizarro, a wide receiver at Kansas State the last two seasons operated mainly on special teams for the NCAA Division I program, but was able to tally a reception for the Wildcats in 2023.

Pizarro, an all-state receiver his senior season at Rio Hondo, played three years at Lamar University before transferring to K-State. Pizarro caught 61 passes for 691 yards and three touchdowns while at Lamar.

NFL teams have honed in on the use of special teams players in recent years making it more than financially viable to be on a roster with kick coverage in mind.

Pizarro is scheduled to participate Wednesday morning, but the first-ever Big 12 Pro Day will not be live, but televised on NFL Network.

The Pro Day will last until March 31st and the athletes have the opportunity to not only speak to NFL scouts, but representatives from the CFL and UFL as well.

Pizarro graduated from Rio Hondo in 2018, finishing with 1,660 receiving yards on 89 catches and 20 touchdowns his senior season as a Bobcat – doubling his stats as junior where he had 784 receiving yards on 43 catches and 10 touchdowns.