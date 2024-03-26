Los Fresnos puts six past Edinburg Economedes to advance to second round

EDINBURG — Five second-half goals powered Los Fresnos to a 6-0 rout of Edinburg Economedes Monday night as the Falcons clinched a spot in the Class 6A area round in Edinburg.

The Falcons await the winner of San Antonio Taft and Laredo United South in the second round. Taft and Laredo United South play Tuesday night.

Monday night it was all Los Fresnos as they picked up a Class 6A bi-district playoff victory.

The Falcons enjoyed the bulk of possession from the start and could have gone ahead early as the carved out multiple chances.

“Our style of play is passing the ball, touching the ball and moving into the spaces,” Los Fresnos head coach Jessica Montero said. “Collectively, as a team, every girl that played today they stuck to our system. I am very proud of the girls they came out and played tonight.”

It was senior Nataly Garcia who found the back of the net first.

The senior looked likely to score, having already forced the Economedes’ keeper to make an early save, she finished off a low-hard cross by sophomore Madyson Harris in the 10th minute.

“It was nice to finally get them in,” Garcia said. “I think the thing that meant the most though was the team work leading up to the goal. I scored it, but … it flowed really good. My team is really good.”

Garcia and Harris combined for the second goal, a finish reminiscent of the first, as the hour-mark neared.

The senior forward praised Harris for the placement of her crosses and decision making in the final third.

Garcia’s brace was the straw that broke the camel’s back.

Before the goal, the Falcons had numerous chances to double their advantage only to see their efforts saved or blocked. After the goal, Los Fresnos swarmed.

“The first half was not our best,” senior Daniela Alegria said. “We had opportunities, but did not put them in. We knew in the second half that we had to take advantage of it. With team work we did that.”

Junior defender Alexys Olade shined all night with forward runs from her back line position and was rewarded with the team’s third goal only a minute after Garcia’s second.

Alegria punished the Jaguars again a minute later to put the Falcons up 4-0 and the followed it up six minutes to give Los Fresnos a 5-0 advantage with 15 minutes left.

Los Fresnos senior Michelle Gonzalez made it 6-0 with six minutes left.

The Falcons are likelier to face San Antonio Taft in the area round. Los Fresnos was eliminated 3-0 to the San Antonio side last season. Not a bad result given that Taft is one of the best teams in Region IV last season and again in 2024.

Alegria and Garcia, captains on the team, both said the Falcons just need to play their game – whoever they lineup against later this week.

“Every step in the playoffs gets tougher and tougher, but I feel confident that we are going to be able to compete with any team that we face,” Montero said.