UTRGV vice president and director of athletics Chasse Conque announced Tuesday that UTRGV athletics and men’s basketball head coach Matt Figger mutually agreed to part ways.

Figger compiled an overall record of 29-65 over three years.

“We thank Coach Figger for his efforts and his contributions to our program over the last three years,” Conque said. “There is no doubt that his team made an impact on our efforts to #RallyTheValley, as the men’s basketball program led all NCAA Division I men’s teams in community service last year. We wish him well personally and professionally moving forward.”

In addition to strong community service, the men’s basketball team excelled academically, with five student-athletes earning athletic director’s honor roll recognition this past fall for achieving a grade point average of at least 3.25. During Figger’s tenure, his student-athletes earned 19 AD honor roll recognitions.

Figger joined UTRGV after the death of former head coach Lew Hill during the 2020-2021 season.

The former Austin Peay head coach went 8-23 during his first season with the Vaqueros, following it up with a 15-17 campaign last year, including a 12-6 mark at home.

This year the Figger-led Vaqueros struggled to find consistency, going 6-25 overall and 2-18 during conference play. UTRGV went winless during the final two months of the regular season, ending the year on a 14-game losing streak.

“I wish to thank Athletics Director Conque, President Bailey, my staff and campus colleagues, and especially my players for the privilege to be the UTRGV head men’s basketball coach,” Figger said. “At this time, I have decided to pursue other professional opportunities. My family and I will always cherish our time in Edinburg, and we wish the entire UTRGV community the very best.”

A national search to fill the position will begin immediately, UTRGV athletics announced. It also state it will have no further comment until the next coach is hired.