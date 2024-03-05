RGV High School Baseball Schedule and Scores – 3/4/24 – 3/9/24

VALLEY HS BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Monday’s Games – March 4
Non-District
PSJA High 4, Weslaco High 2
San Benito 22, Edinburg High 3
Rio Hondo 12, Edinburg IDEA Quest 0
Tuesday’s Games – March 5
District 31-5A
Edinburg Vela at PSJA Southwest, 7 p.m.
McAllen Rowe at McAllen High, 7 p.m.
PSJA North at McAllen Memorial, 7 p.m.
Sharyland High at PSJA Memorial, 7 p.m.
Valley View at Sharyland Pioneer, 7 p.m.
District 32-5A
Brownsville Lopez at Donna High, 7 p.m.
Brownsville Pace at Edcouch-Elsa, 7 p.m.
Brownsville Porter at Weslaco East, 7 p.m.
Brownsville Veterans at Mercedes, 7 p.m.
Donna North at Harlingen South, 7 p.m.
Non-District
Lyford at Grulla, 6 p.m.
Los Fresnos at Edinburg Economedes, 6:30 p.m.
Harlingen High at Edinburg North, 6:30 p.m.
Hidalgo at Raymondville, 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games – March 8
District 31-5A
Edinburg Vela at McAllen Memorial, 7 p.m.
McAllen High at PSJA North, 7 p.m.
McAllen Rowe at Sharyland Pioneer, 7 p.m.
PSJA Memorial at Vallely View, 7 p.m.
Sharyland High at PSJA Southwest, 7 p.m.
District 32-5A
Donna High at Brownsville Lopez, 7 p.m.
Edcouch-Elsa at Brownsville Pace, 7 p.m.
Harlingen South at Donna North, 7 p.m.
Mercedes at Brownsville Veterans, 7 p.m.
Weslaco East at Brownsville Porter, 7 p.m.