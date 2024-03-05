RGV High School Baseball Schedule and Scores – 3/4/24 – 3/9/24

By
Bryan Ramos
-
McAllen High (top left), McAllen Memorial (top right), Edinburg Vela (bottom left) and McAllen Rowe (bottom right) at RGV Baseball Media Day. Photos by Andrew Cordero and Joel Martinez.

VALLEY HS BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Monday’s Games – March 4

Non-District

PSJA High 4, Weslaco High 2

San Benito 22, Edinburg High 3

Rio Hondo 12, Edinburg IDEA Quest 0

 

Tuesday’s  Games – March 5

District 31-5A

Edinburg Vela at PSJA Southwest, 7 p.m.

McAllen Rowe at McAllen High, 7 p.m.

PSJA North at McAllen Memorial, 7 p.m.

Sharyland High at PSJA Memorial, 7 p.m.

Valley View at Sharyland Pioneer, 7 p.m.

District 32-5A

Brownsville Lopez at Donna High, 7 p.m.

Brownsville Pace at Edcouch-Elsa, 7 p.m.

Brownsville Porter at Weslaco East, 7 p.m.

Brownsville Veterans at Mercedes, 7 p.m.

Donna North at Harlingen South, 7 p.m.

Non-District

Lyford at Grulla, 6 p.m.

Los Fresnos at Edinburg Economedes, 6:30 p.m.

Harlingen High at Edinburg North, 6:30 p.m.

Hidalgo at Raymondville, 7:30 p.m.

 

 

Friday’s  Games – March 8

District 31-5A

Edinburg Vela at McAllen Memorial, 7 p.m.

McAllen High at PSJA North, 7 p.m.

McAllen Rowe at Sharyland Pioneer, 7 p.m.

PSJA Memorial at Vallely View, 7 p.m.

Sharyland High at PSJA Southwest, 7 p.m.

District 32-5A

Donna High at Brownsville Lopez, 7 p.m.

Edcouch-Elsa at Brownsville Pace, 7 p.m.

Harlingen South at Donna North, 7 p.m.

Mercedes at Brownsville Veterans, 7 p.m.

Weslaco East at Brownsville Porter, 7 p.m.

