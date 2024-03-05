The high school boys soccer season is winding down with just a couple of games remaining in the 2024 regular season.

While some teams such as Hidalgo and Progreso have already locked up their respective district’s titles, other teams are fighting for their playoff lives.

Here’s a look at some of the top games from Tuesday night’s slate of district action.

DONNA NORTH 0 (3), BROWNSVILLE PORTER 0 (1): At Donna, the Chiefs avenged an earlier district loss to the Cowboys with a 3-1 shootout victory at Bennie La Prade Stadium in Donna.

Opportunities were hard to come by for both teams during a foggy and muggy contest, playing to a scoreless draw.

With nine minutes remaining in regulation, the Chiefs nearly took the lead on a header by senior Enrique Torres, but the goal was called back due to offsides.

After a scoreless 80 minutes, the Chiefs and Cowboys went to PKs to decide the winner. Back-to-back saves by Brownsville Porter put the Cowboys in position to win, but a pair of sailed kicks kept Donna North alive.

The Chiefs took advantage of the missed kicks by the Cowboys, with senior goalkeeper Edson Balderas coming up with a save of his own to set up Richard Martinez for the go-ahead goal.

Cool and collected Martinez put the ball past the Cowboys’ goalie, securing two points at home for the Chiefs.

The shootout victory keeps the Chiefs within two points of Brownsville Lopez in the race for first, with the Lobos on top with 42 points. followed by Donna North with 40 and Porter in third with 39.

The Cowboys (11-1-4) take on Brownsville Lopez (13-1-2) at 7:30 p.m. Friday in a must-win contest to keep their district title hopes alive. The Chiefs (12-1-3) travel to Tiger Stadium in Mercedes at 7:30 p.m. for a tilt against the Tigers (8-6-2).

BROWNSVILLE RIVERA 2, HARLINGEN HIGH 1: At Harlingen, the Raiders secured the District 32-6A title thanks to a second-half brace by forward Manuel Medina.

The victory moves the Raiders to 8-1-0 in district on the year, locking up the No. 1 seed in District 32-6A for a third straight year.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals drop to 5-3-1 in district play and fall to third in the standings heading into Friday’s regular season finale.

Rivera closes out the season at home against Brownsville Hanna at 5:30 p.m. Friday. The Cardinals travel to Leo Aguilar Memorial Stadium for a tilt against Los Fresnos (6-2-1) with the No. 2 seed on the line.

BROWNSVILLE JUBILEE 16, RIO HONDO 0: At Brownsville, the Titans locked up at least a share of the district title for the fourth time in five years with a dominating victory over the Bobcats.

Leading the offensive charge for Jubilee was the RGV leading goal scorer during district play, Rogelio Galvan, who netted eight goals during the win.

Galvan’s phenomenal performance moved him past 100 career goals during two years at Brownsville Jubilee, with 47 coming this year.

The Titans can lock up the outright District 32-4A crown with a victory or tie against Port Isabel (10-3-0) on Friday.

SHARYLAND PIONEER 2, PSJA SOUTHWEST 0: At Pharr, the Diamondbacks secured the fourth and final spot in District 31-5A behind a brace by freshman Hector Veliz.

The two-goal performance marked Veliz’s fifth multi-goal outing during district play, bringing his total to 16.

The Diamondbacks’ playoff berth marks their first since 2018 and first under first-year head coach Tito Alanis.

Pioneer (9-3-4) continues district play at 8 p.m. Friday against Edinburg Vela at home before closing out the year at 8 p.m. Tuesday against crosstown rival Sharyland High.

For more results and standings, click here.

[email protected]