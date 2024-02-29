Vaqueros drop rivalry tilt against Islanders

The UTRGV baseball team lost to the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders 2-1 as part of the South Texas Showdown, presented by Rally Credit Union, on Wednesday at UTRGV Baseball Stadium in front of a crowd of 1,618.

The Vaqueros (5-2) scored their lone run in the second, when a groundout by graduate student CJ Valdez against Evan Hendricks (2-0) brought home junior Steven Lancia to make the score 1-0.

The Islanders (4-7) scored in the third and fifth innings, both times on RBI-singles by Isaac Webb to score Mario Mendoza Jr.

The second of those hits was against junior Francisco Hernandez (1-1), who struck out four in 2.0 innings of relief.

Junior Jack Lopez followed by striking out one in a perfect seventh before junior Mason Kosowick tossed two perfect innings on just 15 pitches (10 strikes). Senior Vela alum Nico Rodriguez struck out two in a scoreless ninth.

Junior Easton Moomau started, striking out three while allowing one run on two hits and one walk in 3.0 innings.

UTRGV opens a 3-game series against Austin Peay, a team receiving votes in the latest NCBWA poll, on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at UTRGV Baseball Stadium. The game features the Cane’s Challenge. If the Vaqueros win, all fans in the stadium will receive coupons for buy one, get one free box combos at Raising Cane’s on their way out.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at GoUTRGV.com/Tickets.