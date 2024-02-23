Falfurrias’ strong fourth quarter eliminates Santa Rosa

By
Edward Severn
-
Santa Rosa's Riley Fonseca elevates for a shot against Falfurrias in an area round meeting at Edinburg High School. Photo courtesy of Victor Dominguez

EDINBURG Santa Rosa and Falfurrias exchanged the lead multiple times, but it was the Jerseys that held on to pick up the 63-52 win in a Class 3A area-round contest Friday night at Edinburg High School.

Falfurrias, visibly the more physical of the two teams, drove to the basket for easy buckets in the fourth to go on a 12-3 run to give them a 57-49 lead. The Jerseys eventually extended their lead to double digits.

Santa Rosa’s Randy Flores looks for a teammate against Falfurrias in an area round meeting at Edinburg High School. Photo courtesy of Victor Dominguez

The Warriors were outscored 17-7 in the fourth.

Santa Rosa held on to a 46-45 lead thanks to great 3-point shooting and hustle points from guard Randy Flores. Flores finished with 12 points, David De La Cruz had a team-high 14 points and Riley Fonseca had 12 as well.

Santa Rosa’s Bryan Rojas looks for an opening against Falfurrias in an area round meeting at Edinburg High School. Photo courtesy of Victor Dominguez

Falfurrias was led in scoring by senior guard Viktor Perez, who finished with 21 points.

Santa Rosa, the No. 2 seed from District 32-3A, overcame small deficits during the first half on a few occasions to go in the half tied at 30.

Santa Rosa’s David De La Cruz drives in the lane against Falfurrias in an area round meeting at Edinburg High School. Photo courtesy of Victor Dominguez

De La Cruz and Fonseca combined for 19 of the Warriors’ 30 first-half points.

The Warriors won 20 games in their first season under head coach Nate Garza with a young squad.

