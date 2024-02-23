Falfurrias’ strong fourth quarter eliminates Santa Rosa

EDINBURG — Santa Rosa and Falfurrias exchanged the lead multiple times, but it was the Jerseys that held on to pick up the 63-52 win in a Class 3A area-round contest Friday night at Edinburg High School.

Falfurrias, visibly the more physical of the two teams, drove to the basket for easy buckets in the fourth to go on a 12-3 run to give them a 57-49 lead. The Jerseys eventually extended their lead to double digits.

The Warriors were outscored 17-7 in the fourth.

Santa Rosa held on to a 46-45 lead thanks to great 3-point shooting and hustle points from guard Randy Flores. Flores finished with 12 points, David De La Cruz had a team-high 14 points and Riley Fonseca had 12 as well.

Falfurrias was led in scoring by senior guard Viktor Perez, who finished with 21 points.

Santa Rosa, the No. 2 seed from District 32-3A, overcame small deficits during the first half on a few occasions to go in the half tied at 30.

De La Cruz and Fonseca combined for 19 of the Warriors’ 30 first-half points.

The Warriors won 20 games in their first season under head coach Nate Garza with a young squad.