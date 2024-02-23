ZAPATA — Region IV heavyweights Edinburg Vela and Laredo Nixon locked horns in the area round of the playoffs Friday night and the fight went all 12 rounds.

The SaberCats took the Mustangs’ best punch and countered time after time to pull out a 66-60 victory Friday at Zapata High School.

The SaberCats (34-5) will meet Sharyland Pioneer (22-15) in next week’s regional quarterfinals. The Diamondbacks defeated Gregory-Portland 60-55 on Friday to set up a District 31-5A matchup in Round 3 of the playoffs. Game details are to be determined.

“Our guys were resilient today. Everytime they made a run, we got another run. They got a run, we got a run, and our experience showed at the end,” Edinburg Vela head coach Lucio Rodriguez said.

Vela entered the fourth quarter with an eight-point lead and saw the advantage shrink to two with under a minute to play.

The SaberCats responded as senior Axel Garza scored back-to-back buckets with time winding down to put Vela up 66-60 to secure the second round playoff win.

Garza finished with 28 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks and was the answer when the SaberCats needed a bucket.

“We never stopped fighting. Even with all the foul trouble, coach made adjustments, we trusted him and at the end of the day, there’s no quit in these guys,” Garza said. “We’re mostly seniors and we didn’t want to go home.”

Vela point guard JP Olivarez drilled a pair of key 3-pointers to finish with 10 points and four assists. EJ Avelar and Jordan Bustamante scored nine points apiece, while Diego Salinas and Sam Sepulveda both had five points.

Avelar, Bustamante, Olivarez and Sepulveda each took turns making possession-winning plays down the stretch for the SaberCats, while post Aiden Lopez battled down low. Bustamante and Salinas both provided a boost off the bench for Vela.

Nixon’s Mason Vela led the Mustangs with 29 points. Jose Escobar finished with 14.

Vela, who is back in the regional quarterfinals for the first time since 2020, now shifts its focus to District 31-5A opponent Sharyland Pioneer in Round 3.

“This was a great game, a great win, but the job’s not finished,” Avelar said. “We’re still looking for the next game. We’re going to work hard to win that one and keep moving forward. The job’s not finished yet.”