Check out the results from Monday’s slate of games as well as the rest of the schedule for the week for the RGV’s boys soccer teams. Coaches, please report updates and results to [email protected].

VALLEY HS BOYS SOCCER SCORES

Monday’s Games

District 30-4A

Hidalgo 5, Zapata 0

District 31-4A

Progreso 5, IDEA Alamo 0

IDEA Donna 3, Monte Alto 1

IDEA Edinburg Quest 4, IDEA Edinburg 3

TAPPS DII District 4

Brownsville St. Joseph 3, TMI Episcopal 1

VALLEY HS BOYS SOCCER BOX SCORES

Monday’s Games

District 30-4A

HIDALGO 5, ZAPATA 0

Hidalgo X X — 5

Zapata X X — 0

HIDALGO (5): Diego Torres 2; Ian Cerecedo; Eder Hernandez; Johan Bonilla.

ZAPATA (0): None.

RECORDS: Hidalgo 10-0-1 in district; Zapata 3-8-1 in district.

District 31-4A

PROGRESO 5, IDEA ALAMO 0

IDEA Alamo 0 0 — 0

Progreso 2 3 — 5

IDEA ALAMO (0): None.

PROGRESO (5): Hicker Segura; Fabian Barrera; Joshua Perez; Juan Pablo Trevino; Juan Pineda.

RECORDS: IDEA Alamo 6-2-0 in district; Progreso 8-0-0 in district.

IDEA DONNA 3, MONTE ALTO 1

Monte Alto X X — 1

IDEA Donna X X — 3

MONTE ALTO (1): Israel Guerra.

IDEA DONNA (3): Luis Morales; Luis Acosta; Max Cazares.

RECORDS: Monte Alto 3-5-0 in district; IDEA Donna 3-5-0 in district.

IDEA EDINBURG QUEST 4, IDEA EDINBURG 3

IDEA Edinburg X X — 3

IDEA Edinburg Quest X X — 4

IDEA EDINBURG (3): Isaac Silva 2; Giovanny Obregon.

IDEA EDINBURG QUEST (4): Sebastian Chapa 3; Adrian Medina.

RECORDS: IDEA Edinburg 1-7-0 in district; IDEA Edinburg Quest 5-2-1 in district.

TAPPS DII DISTRICT 4

BROWNSVILLE ST. JOSEPH 3, TMI EPISCOPAL 1

St. Joseph 1 2 — 3

TMI Episcopal 1 0 — 1

BROWNSVILLE ST. JOSEPH (3): Claudio Torres 3.

TMI ESPISCOPAL (1): Not reported.

RECORDS: Brownsville St. Joseph 11-1-0 in district.

Tuesday’s Games

District 31-6A

Mission High at La Joya High, 8 p.m.

Edinburg High at PSJA High, 8 p.m.

Edinburg Economedes at Edinburg North, 8 p.m.

District 30-5A

La Joya Palmview at Rio Grande City, 7:30 p.m.

Laredo Martin at Laredo Nixon, 7:30 p.m.

Mission Veterans at La Joya Juarez-Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.

Laredo Cigarroa at Roma, 7:30 p.m.

District 31-5A

McAllen Memorial at McAllen High, 8 p.m.

Sharyland High at Edinburg Vela, 8 p.m.

PSJA North at Sharyland Pioneer, 8 p.m.

Valley View at PSJA Southwest, 8 p.m.

McAllen Rowe at PSJA Memorial, 8 p.m.

District 32-5A

Edcouch-Elsa at Donna North, 7:30 p.m.

Donna High at Weslaco East, 7:30 p.m.

Harlingen South at Brownsville Pace, 7:30 p.m.

Brownsville Lopez at Brownsville Veterans, 7:30 p.m.

Brownsville Porter at Mercedes, 7:30 p.m.

District 30-4A

IDEA Pharr at Grulla, 7:30 p.m.

Santa Maria at Vanguard Mozart, 7:30 p.m.

Vanguard Rembrandt at Vanguard Beethoven, 7:30 p.m.

District 31-4A

Progreso at Raymondville, 6 p.m.

IDEA Weslaco Pike at Monte Alto, 6 p.m.

IDEA Edinburg Quest at IDEA Alamo, 6 p.m.

IDEA Donna at IDEA Edinburg, 6 p.m.

District 32-4A

La Feria at Port Isabel, 7 p.m.

IDEA Brownsville Riverview at IDEA Brownsville Frontier, 7 p.m.

Brownsville Harmony at Brownsville Jubilee, 7 p.m.

IDEA Brownsville Sports Park at Rio Hondo, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

District 32-6A

Los Fresnos at Brownsville Rivera, 5:30 p.m.

Brownsville Hanna at San Benito, 5:30 p.m.

Weslaco High at Harlingen High, 5:30 p.m.

District 30-5A

Rio Grande City at Laredo Martin, 7:30 p.m.

Laredo Nixon at La Joya Palmview, 7:30 p.m.

La Joya Juarez-Lincoln at Laredo Cigarroa, 7:30 p.m.

Roma at Mission Veterans, 7:30 p.m.

District 31-5A

Sharyland High at McAllen Memorial, 8 p.m.

Sharyland Pioneer at McAllen High, 8 p.m.

Edinburg Vela at Valley View, 8 p.m.

PSJA Memorial at PSJA North, 8 p.m.

PSJA Southwest at McAllen Rowe, 8 p.m.

District 32-5A

Donna North at Weslaco East, 7:30 p.m.

Edcouch-Elsa at Harlingen South, 7:30 p.m.

Brownsville Veterans at Donna High, 7:30 p.m.

Brownsville Pace at Brownsville Porter, 7:30 p.m.

Mercedes at Brownsville Lopez, 7:30 p.m.

District 30-4A

Vanguard Mozart at Hidalgo, 6 p.m.

IDEA Pharr at IDEA North Mission, 7:30 p.m.

Vanguard Beethoven at Santa Maria, 7:30 p.m.

Grulla at Vanguard Rembrandt, 7:30 p.m.

District 31-4A

Monte Alto at Raymondville, 6 p.m.

Progreso at IDEA Edinburg Quest, 6 p.m.

IDEA Edinburg at IDEA Weslaco Pike, 6 p.m.

IDEA Alamo at IDEA Donna, 6 p.m.

District 32-4A

IDEA Brownsville Frontier at Port Isabel, 7 p.m.

La Feria at Brownsville Harmony, 7 p.m.

Rio Hondo at IDEA Brownsville Riverview, 7 p.m.

Brownsville Jubilee at IDEA Brownsville Sports Park, 7 p.m.