PROGRESO — Five different Progreso players found paydirt and the Red Ants routed IDEA Alamo 5-0 during a District 31-4A contest at Red Ant Stadium in Progreso on Tuesday.

The victory moves Progreso to 8-0-0 in District 31-4A play, sitting atop the table with a two-game advantage. The Griffins fall to 6-2-0 in district, with both losses coming to Progreso.

It was all Progreso from the moment the ball started rolling, slicing through the IDEA Alamo defense en route to several early opportunities.

The Red Ants couldn’t find the back of the net, however, with their first three shots on goal all stopped by the IDEA Alamo goalkeeper.

The floodgates opened during the 23rd minute, however, with Hicker Segura getting Progreso on the board with a curving shot into the upper right.

Fabian Barrera added to the Red Ants lead just two minutes later, tapping a deflected ball past the goalkeeper to make it 2-0 at the break.

The Red Ants kept their foot on the pedal during the second half, with Joshua Perez blasting a shot into the left post and past the goalkeeper to make it 3-0 just three minutes into the second half.

Juan Pablo Trevino and Juan Pineda put the final touches on the Red Ants victory, with Trevino scoring during the 51st minute and Pineda adding a goal during the 65th minute to secure the 5-0 win.

Progreso is in the driver’s set with just six district games remaining, sitting in first in District 31-4A with 24 points. They’ve outscored their opponents 50-4 during league play, pitching shutouts during four of their eight district games.

IDEA Alamo currently sits in second with 18 points, with IDEA Edinburg Quest (5-2-1) lurking closely behind with 17 points. The two teams face off for second place in the district tomorrow at 6 p.m.

The Red Ants return to action tomorrow against Raymondville (0-7-0) at 6 p.m. tomorrow at Burnett Stadium in Raymondville.

TAPPS DII DISTRICT 4

BROWNSVILLE ST. JOSEPH 3, TMI EPISCOPAL 1: At San Antonio, Claudio Torres recorded a hat trick to vault the Bloodhounds past the Panthers on the road.

Torres’ hat trick marked his second against the Panthers this year, also scoring three during St. Joseph’s 4-1 win over TMI Episcopal during Round 1 of district. The junior striker has single handedly outscored the Panthers 6-2 this season.

(Video courtesy of Rio Sports Live stream)

The victory secured the Bloodhounds fourth straight district championship, finishing the regular season with an 11-1-0 mark during league play.

They turn their attention to a first round playoff matchup against Houston Second Baptist. The game is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Monday at J.T. Canales Field in Brownsville.

DISTRICT 30-4A

HIDALGO 5, ZAPATA 0: At Zapata, Hidalgo’s Diego Torres recorded a brace to lead the Pirates to their 11th straight district victory.

Since a PK victory over IDEA North Mission on Jan. 12, the Pirates have outscored their district opponents 44-7, holding the top spot in the District 30-4A table with 32 points. IDEA Pharr is the next closest team with 24 points.

The Pirates (10-0-1) put their win streak on the line at 6 p.m. Friday, hosting Vanguard Mozart (3-7-1) at Bill Pate Stadium in Hidalgo.

DISTRICT 31-4A

IDEA EDINBURG QUEST 4, IDEA EDINBURG 3: At Edinburg, IDEA Quest’s Sebastian Chapa recorded a hat trick to lead the Trailblazers to their fifth straight district win.

Chapa’s hat trick marked his second during district play and his fourth contest with two or more goals, bringing his district total to 11. Adrian Medina also chipped in a score during the win, moving his district total to nine.

The Trailblazer (5-2-1) face a quick turnaround after their win, taking on IDEA Alamo (6-2-0) at 6 p.m. tomorrow in a battle for second place in District 31-4A.

