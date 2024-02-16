Due to rain in the area, Friday’s scheduled baseball game between UTRGV and Rhode Island will not be played and Saturday’s game is now scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. at UTRGV Baseball Stadium.

Friday’s game was originally scheduled for 6:30 p.m. while Saturday’s game was originally scheduled for 1 p.m.

A determination as to whether Friday’s game will be made up will be made on Saturday.

Fans with tickets for Friday’s rained out game can exchange them for tickets to any other UTRGV baseball home game this season. Fans with tickets for Saturday’s rescheduled game can use them on Saturday or exchange them for tickets to any other UTRGV baseball home game this season.

The full season schedule can be found at GoUTRGV.com.

Tickets can be exchanged at the box office or by contacting the UTRGV ticket sales team of Eddie Galvan (956-665-3415) and Ryela Rodriguez (956-665-3747) over the phone or through email at [email protected].