Several RGV football standouts earn all-state honors

A number of Rio Grande Valley high school football standouts earned statewide recognition for their work on the gridiron Thursday by landing on the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association (TSWA) All-State Football Teams.

A total of 18 RGV football players received all-state honors in Class 5A, four in Class 4A, two in Class 3A and one in Class 2A.

Seven athletes earned all-state honors at the Class 6A level which was announced Friday, bringing the RGV’s total count to 25.

Roma senior fullback Isaac Lozano is the lone player from the RGV to earn first team all-state honors among all classes after leading the Gladiators to their first district championship in program history.

CLASS 6A

Third Team All-State: RB Fabian Garcia, San Benito – 203 carries, 1,761 yards, 8.6 YPC, 21 TDs; 15 receptions, 352 yards, 5 TDs; 621 career carries, 5,301 career yards, 63 career TDs; 22 career receptions, 455 career yards, 5 career TDs; 32-6A MVP, Off. MVP last year and Co-Off. MVP as soph; Valley Morning Star Off. POY as junior and senior.

Honorable Mention: RB Ulysses Melendez, Sr., Edinburg North – 203 carries, 1,417 yards, 7.0 YPC, 18 TDs; 6 receptions, 128 yards, 21.3 YPC, 4 TDs; 2x 31-6A Off. MVP.

DL Karmyne Castilleja, San Benito – 71 tackles, 11 TFL, 2.5 sacks, 3 FF; 32-6A Def. Lineman OTY.

LB Isaiah Rico, Sr., Edinburg North – 65 tackles (35 solos), 11 TFL, 4 sacks, 2 int, 1 TD; 31-6A Co-Def. POY.

LB Devon Robinson, Jr., San Benito – 90 tackles, 21 TFL, 11 sacks, 2 blocked punt, 1 FF; 160 career tackles, 20 career sacks, 1 career INT, 1 career FF, 2 career blocked punts.

DB Nicholas Gonzalez, Sr., Edinburg High – 79 tackles (48 solos), 6 INT, 4 PBU, 1 FF, 3 blocked FGs.

DB Brandon Hernandez, Sr., San Benito – 60 tackles, 7 INT, 2 FR, 6 PBU; 92 career tackles, 1 career sack, 8 career INT, 2 career FR, 12 career PBU.

CLASS 5A

First Team All-State: FB Isaac Lozano, Sr., Roma – 236 carries, 1,822 yards, 28 TDs; District 16-5A DII Co-MVP.

Second Team All-State: RB Jamal Polley, Sr., Edinburg Vela – 210 carries, 1,964 yards, 31 TDs; seven receptions, 107 yards, one TD; District 15-5A DI Co-MVP.

C Joe Derek Vecchio, Sr., PSJA North – 81 pancake blocks, 4,397 team rushing yards.

LB Jaime Martinez, Sr., Brownsville Veterans – 171 tackles, two sacks, three forced fumbles, one interception.

DB Gilbert Trillo, Sr., Brownsville Veterans – 82 tackles, six interceptions, six pass breakups, three fumble recoveries, District 16-5A DI MVP.

Third Team All-State: FB Alvin Trevillion, Jr., Brownsville Veterans – 221 carries, 1497 yards, 10 TDs.

G Gus De La Cerda, Sr., Donna – 92% blocking grade, 64 pancake blocks.

Honorable Mention: QB Braden Luedeker, Sr., Mission Veterans – 210-of-370 for 3,491 yards, 36 TDs; 111 carries, 1,345 yards, 15 TD; District 16-5A DII Co-MVP.

RB Ethan Guerra, So., PSJA North – 153 carries, 1,572 yards, 21 TDs; 13 receptions, 374 yards, 3 TDs.

WR Leo Espinoza, Sr., Sharyland Pioneer – 64 receptions, 1,259 yards, 19 TDs.

TE Julius Arredondo, Sr., PSJA North – 18 receptions, 297 yards, four TDs; 29 carries, 126 yards, six TDs; 41-for-63 passing, 686 yards, seven TDs.

T Jordan Brewster, Jr., PSJA North – 91 pancake blocks, 4,397 team rushing yards.

ATH Gilbert Trillo, Sr., Brownsville Veterans – 97 carries, 869 yards, 15 TDs; 15 receptions, 365 yards, nine TDs; District 16-5A DI MVP.

DL Gaven Rodriguez, Jr., Edcouch-Elsa – 103 tackles (48 solos), 10 sacks, two interceptions, 4 forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, 20 tackles for loss, 16 quarterback pressures.

LB Michael Gonzales, Sr., PSJA North – 106 tackles (56 solos), 17 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, 12 QB pressures, one interception, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery.

LB Aiden Uribe, Jr., Mission Veterans – 165 tackles (58 solos), 17 tackles for loss, three sacks, four QB pressures, one interception, one forced fumble, two fumbles recoveries.

DB Steven Garza, Jr., PSJA North – 94 tackles (45 solos), 10 tackles for loss, one sack, seven quarterback pressures, 15 pass breakups, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries.

DB Andrew Rivera, Jr., Sharyland Pioneer – 76 tackles, six interceptions, three tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery.

CLASS 4A

Third Team All-State: FB Tristan Garcia, Sr., Port Isabel – 126 carries, 728 yards, 12 TD; 1/1, 27 yards; five receptions, 24 yards; District 16-4A DII MVP.

DL Chris Gonzalez, Jr., Port Isabel – 91 tackles (31 solos), 17 tackles for loss, eight sacks, 26 QB pressures, two forced fumbles.

Honorable Mention: C Angel De La Cruz, Sr., Raymondville – 25 pancake blocks.

G Steven Martinez, Jr., Port Isabel – 80% snap played or higher every game, 12 pancake blocks, eight TD blocks.

LB Tristan Garcia, Sr., Port Isabel – 81 tackles (16 solos), five tackles for loss, four sacks, six QB pressures, two pass breakups, 2 forced fumbles; 16-4A DII MVP.

DB Slevin Gutierrrez, Jr., Raymondville – 47 tackles (21 solos).

CLASS 3A

Honorable Mention: G Gerardo Rios, Sr., Santa Rosa – 92% blocking grade, 25 pancakes

LB Diego Cruz, Santa Rosa – 75 tackles (35 solos), eight tackles for loss, two interceptions.

CLASS 2A

Honorable Mention: QB Brandon Felix, Sr., La Villa – 80-of-144, 1,587 passing yards, 23 TD, 6 INT; 146 carries, 984 yards, 14 TD; Two-time 16-2A MVP; 3,236 career passing yards, 41 career passing TD; 3,008 career rushing yards, 40 career rushing TD.