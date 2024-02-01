The UIL released its biennial 2024-2025 and 2025-2026 reclassification and realignment Thursday, reshaping the high school sports landscape in Texas for the next two seasons. Below are the new basketball districts following the UIL reclassification and realignment. Reclassification and realignment from other UIL sports will be published later. You can find the football and volleyball alignments at rgvsports.com.
BASKETBALL
District 31-6A
Edinburg High
Edinbrurg Economedes
Edinburg North
La Joya High
PSJA High
Weslaco
District 32-6A
Brownsville Hanna
Brownsville Veterans
Harlingen High
Los Fresnos
San Benito
District 30-5A
La Joya Juarez-Lincoln
La Joya Palmview
Laredo Cigarroa
Laredo Martin
Laredo Nixon
Mission High
Mission Veterans
Rio Grande City
Roma
District 31-5A
Edinburg Vela
McAllen High
McAllen Memorial
McAllen Rowe
PSJA Memorial
PSJA North
PSJA Southwest
Sharyland High
Sharyland Pioneer
District 32-5A
Brownsville Lopez
Brownsville Pace
Brownsville Porter
Brownsville Rivera
Donna
Donna North
Edcouch-Elsa
Harlingen South
Mercedes
Weslaco East
District 32-4A
Brownsville Harmony School of Innovation
Brownsville Jubilee
Grulla
Hidalgo
Le Feria
Port Isabel
Valley View
District 31-3A
Alamo IDEA
Donna IDEA
Edinburg IDEA
Edinburg Quest IDEA
North Mission IDEA
Monte Alto
Pharr IDEA
Vanguard Mozart – Alamo
Vanguard Rembrandt – Pharr
Vanguard Beethoven
District 32-3A
Brownsville IDEA Frontier
Brownsville IDEA Riverview
Brownsville IDEA Sports Park
Robindale IDEA
Lyford
Progreso
Raymondville
Rio Hondo
Santa Rosa
Weslaco IDEA Pike
District 32-2A
Agua Dulce
Ben Bolt – Palito Blanco
Freer
LA Villa
Premont
Riviera Kaufer
Santa Maria
District 32-1A
Benavides
Bruni
Lasara
Pawnee
San Isidro
San Perlita
Tilden McMullen County