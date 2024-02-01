The UIL released its biennial 2024-2025 and 2025-2026 reclassification and realignment Thursday, reshaping the high school sports landscape in Texas for the next two seasons. Below are the new basketball districts following the UIL reclassification and realignment. Reclassification and realignment from other UIL sports will be published later. You can find the football and volleyball alignments at rgvsports.com.

BASKETBALL

District 31-6A

Edinburg High

Edinbrurg Economedes

Edinburg North

La Joya High

PSJA High

Weslaco

District 32-6A

Brownsville Hanna

Brownsville Veterans

Harlingen High

Los Fresnos

San Benito

District 30-5A

La Joya Juarez-Lincoln

La Joya Palmview

Laredo Cigarroa

Laredo Martin

Laredo Nixon

Mission High

Mission Veterans

Rio Grande City

Roma

District 31-5A

Edinburg Vela

McAllen High

McAllen Memorial

McAllen Rowe

PSJA Memorial

PSJA North

PSJA Southwest

Sharyland High

Sharyland Pioneer

District 32-5A

Brownsville Lopez

Brownsville Pace

Brownsville Porter

Brownsville Rivera

Donna

Donna North

Edcouch-Elsa

Harlingen South

Mercedes

Weslaco East

District 32-4A

Brownsville Harmony School of Innovation

Brownsville Jubilee

Grulla

Hidalgo

Le Feria

Port Isabel

Valley View

District 31-3A

Alamo IDEA

Donna IDEA

Edinburg IDEA

Edinburg Quest IDEA

North Mission IDEA

Monte Alto

Pharr IDEA

Vanguard Mozart – Alamo

Vanguard Rembrandt – Pharr

Vanguard Beethoven

District 32-3A

Brownsville IDEA Frontier

Brownsville IDEA Riverview

Brownsville IDEA Sports Park

Robindale IDEA

Lyford

Progreso

Raymondville

Rio Hondo

Santa Rosa

Weslaco IDEA Pike

District 32-2A

Agua Dulce

Ben Bolt – Palito Blanco

Freer

LA Villa

Premont

Riviera Kaufer

Santa Maria

District 32-1A

Benavides

Bruni

Lasara

Pawnee

San Isidro

San Perlita

Tilden McMullen County