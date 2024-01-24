After scoring 25 games during their first two matches with an offense that was firing on all cylinders, Harlingen South found itself in a shootout on the road after a 1-1 game and counting on goalkeeper Priscilla Pena.

When the fifth Edcouch-Elsa shooter first touched the ball, Pena knew she had it. She made the save and the Hawks won in penalty kicks, 4-3, after a 1-1 tie at the end of regulation.

The win keeps Harlingen South in first place with 11 points, taking two of the three eligible match points and improved their record to 3-0-1. Edcouch remains alone in second in District 32-5A with a 3-0-1 mark, but earned just one point for the tie.

“We needed one of these games,” Pena said. “This shows the true colors of our team and what we have to do and bring to the upcoming games in our district.

“Honestly, I knew I was going to save that last one. It’s just that feeling you get. I knew I was going to top it. I trust where I need to go. When she hit it I felt relief – this is it, this is our win.”

Leila Barco scored less than four minutes into the match. It was the eighth goal of the season for the district scoring leader.

“That (goal) was on me. It was my fault,” Pena said. “It was just one of those moments where you pause and I just had a brain fart. I told the girls, ‘That’s not going to happen again.’”

Harlingen South then dominated time of possession the remainder for what was a physical first half.

Alejandra Posada scored her second goal of the season for the Hawks at about the same time of the second half to tie the match. At the time, Edcouch was sitting back playing defense with all 11 players within 30 yards of their own goal. The Yellow Jackets were looking for counter attacks with long passes, hoping for a breakaway, but were allowed very few of those opportunities.

“Sometimes it’s not the prettiest goals, but the goals that get in back of the net.” Harlingen South coach Debra Galvan said. “That was just a goal by a one of the players who had that hunger, was first to the ball and got it in. We were kind of off on our game today and this gives us an lot to build up on the prepare for.

“I think it’s good for a team to always have a challenge and get it sooner than later, “Galvan said. “Especially because that builds us up for the rest of the season because this district is not easy – you never know what’s gong to happen from game to game.”

Harlingen South returns to action at 7:30 p.m. at home Friday against Donna North while Edcouch-Elsa travels to Brownsville Porter.

[email protected]