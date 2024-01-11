San Benito’s Ibarra is The Herald/Star Utility Player of the Year

Lower Valley utility player of the year San Benito seniro Jakeida Ibarra. (Andrew Cordero/Special to The Brownsville Herald)

Utility Player of the Year – Jakeida Ibarra, San Benito

The Greyhounds captured a District 32-6A title for the first time in decades and a key part of the success was the all-around play of senior Jakeida Ibarra.

Ibarra, a senior captain for the Greyhounds, was one of the better defensive players for her team while also acting as one of the best hitters on a team that gained a lot of momentum during district play that carried on to win important games.

San Benito’s Jakeida Ibarra (2) at the net against Brownsville Rivera in a District 32-6A meeting during the 2023 season. (Andrew Cordero/Special to The Monitor)

Ibarra said it was honor to be a part of team that was able to create history in San Benito. And even though she is graduating, expects the Greyhounds to be a top team in district next season.

