San Benito’s Ibarra is The Herald/Star Utility Player of the Year

Utility Player of the Year – Jakeida Ibarra, San Benito

The Greyhounds captured a District 32-6A title for the first time in decades and a key part of the success was the all-around play of senior Jakeida Ibarra.

Ibarra, a senior captain for the Greyhounds, was one of the better defensive players for her team while also acting as one of the best hitters on a team that gained a lot of momentum during district play that carried on to win important games.

Ibarra said it was honor to be a part of team that was able to create history in San Benito. And even though she is graduating, expects the Greyhounds to be a top team in district next season.