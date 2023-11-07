The UTRGV women’s basketball team lost its season opener 95-53 against the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Tuesday at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock.

The Vaqueros (0-1) were led by senior Mele Kailahi and junior Arianna Sturdivant, who both scored 11 points. Junior Kade Hackerott added nine points with three rebounds, and junior Iyana Dorsey scored eight points.

The Red Raiders (1-0) were led by Jasmine Shavers, who scored 26 points and added seven rebounds and a pair of assists. Bailey Maupin added 16 points and six rebounds, and Elina Arike scored 11 points.

The Red Raiders opened with a 16-1 run before junior Arianna Sturdivant knocked down a 3-pointer for the Vaqueros’ first field goal of the game. Dorsey hit a layup that made it 19-6 before the Red Raiders closed the first quarter on a 6-0 run.

Texas Tech then scored the first 10 points of the second quarter before Hackerott cut into the lane to make a layup and sophomore Charlotte O’Keefe hit a 3-pointer to make it 35-11, but the Red Raiders took the 62-15 lead into halftime.

The Vaqueros had a better showing during the second half as they outscored the Red Raiders 38-33 in the frame. UTRGV received back-to-back layups from Sturdivant and O’Keefe that kicked off a 9-4 run to make it 70-22.

Later in the third, junior Faith Phillips knocked down a 3-pointer in her UTRGV debut, and then it was Hackerott who got the Vaqueros within 80-34 with a layup to close out the quarter.

Kailahi led the Vaqueros in the fourth, scoring seven of her 11 points during the frame as she made four free throws and made a 3-pointer to highlight the second half.

The Vaqueros will be back in action at 6:30 p.m. Friday when they host Florida International at the UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg as part of the WAC/C-USA Challenge. Friday night will be Military Appreciation Night where veterans and active military get free admission plus $6 tickets for family and friends. Veterans will be recognized during the national anthem and at halftime.

Tickets can be purchased online at GoUTRGV.com/Tickets or by contacting the UTRGV Athletics Ticket Office team of Eddie Galvan(956-222-2935) and Ryela Rodriguez (956-329-0884) over the phone or through email at [email protected] .