McALLEN — McAllen High girls cross country head coach Daniel De La Rosa knew he had a special group on his hands before the 2023 season began.

The talented group led to the decision to forgo some of the RGV’s biggest meets, including the Meet of Champions, in favor of larger meets outside of the Valley.

“When we sat down at the beginning of the year and took inventory of what our teams were like, the boys and girls, we got really excited what they could both do,” De La Rosa said. “We took it upon ourselves to expose them to all these different meets so when we get to regionals that nervous energy doesn’t take over. They’ve been there before, and the big meets become just another meet.”

The Bulldogs didn’t set the state ablaze during their meets outside the RGV, never finishing higher than 10th.

The tough non-district schedule did prepare McHi for what has been a historic run, becoming the first Bulldogs girls cross country team to qualify for the state meet in 26 years.

“Going to meets outside of the RGV, there is more competition with faster people,” senior Daira Rojas Vazquez said. “What we wanted to do this season is improve outside our comfort zone. We wanted to win those meets, but mostly we wanted to be in a place where we could be a better team and prepare for the championship season.”

McAllen High’s run has been filled with ups and downs. During the District 31-5A meet, the Bulldogs had three runners finish in the top five but still finished second in the team standings behind Sharyland High.

That didn’t deter the Bulldogs from their state dreams, as they became the lone Class 5A girls cross country team to qualify for the state meet with fourth place at the Region IV-5A championships.

“Going up there to those other races were super nerve-wracking,” McAllen High sophomore Ava Barreda said. “You go in knowing there are so many girls who have PRs a minute or two minute better than yours, but come district and come regionals it made it so much easier because we knew we had already been through something similar.”

Leading the charge is a group of talented underclassmen, with only one senior on the squad.

Juniors Dana Rojas Vazquez and Kenzi Ramirez highlight the group, finishing second and sixth during the Region IV-5A championships individually. Rojas Vazquez also earned the District 31-5A individual crown.

Daira Rojas Vazquez is the Bulldogs’ third-best runner, finishing 15th during the regional meet. Freshmen Aileen Rivera and Rebecca Morgan and sophomores Samara Gully and Ava Barreda round out the squad.

“I think one of the biggest things about us is our team aspect,” Dana Rojas Vazquez said. “I think we became closer to each other. That made it different. During practice, we all pushed each other because we were working for the same goal. Then practicing with the boys, too, I think that made us all a lot faster.”

All signs point to it not being the last time this group returns to the state meet, with all but one runner set to return next season.

For now, however, the Bulldogs are taking it all in just as they have every race, enjoying the historic run they’ve put together while gearing up for more.

“I feel like this time it is just about having fun,” Daira Rojas Vazquez said. “This time it is about getting there and going out there to run. We know we are prepared to do great things. We’re going to go out there with a positive mindset and, of course, have fun with a team. Of course we want to make a good placement for our team, not just for ourselves, but to prove that we’re one of the best teams in the Valley.”

The Bulldogs are set to compete during Day 1 of the 2023 UIL state cross country championships in the Class 5A girls race at 8:30 a.m. today at Old Settler’s Park in Round Rock.

Day 1 also features Class 1A and Class 3A races. Day 2 begins at 8:30 a.m. Saturday with Class 6A, followed by 4A and 2A competitors.

For a full list of RGV competitors at the UIL state meet, as well as results from each day of the meet, visit www.rgvsports.com.