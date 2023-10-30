The following are the teams in the RGVSports.com Class 5A-6A Top 10 Poll and Sub-5A Top 4 Poll, with first-place votes in parentheses and total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through 1 point for a 10th-place vote. The four voters are the writers and editors who cover RGV high school football for AIMMedia’s three newspapers: The Monitor, Valley Morning Star, and The Brownsville Herald.

The McAllen High Bulldogs and McAllen Memorial Mustangs have both broken into the latest RGVSports.com Class 5A-6A Top 10 Poll entering the final week of the regular season. The crosstown rivals, who are tied for ninth in the top 10, are scheduled to meet in the regular season finale at 7:30 p.m. Friday at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium in McAllen for a crucial District 15-5A DI matchup.

The Bulldogs (7-2, 4-2) won a hard-fought rivalry game in Week 10, taking down McAllen Rowe 9-6.

Meanwhile, the Mustangs (6-3, 4-2) took care of business against Rio Grande City with a 24-6 victory in Week 10.

PSJA North, San Benito, Weslaco High, Edinburg Vela and Roma held on to spots 1-5 in the top 10.

In the RGVSports.com Sub-5A Top 4 Poll, La Villa leaped Rio Hondo at No. 3 following a 42-2 blowout of Premont last week. The Cardinals (7-2, 4-0) are set to play for their third straight district championship as they host Freer (7-1, 4-0) at 7:30 p.m. Friday in La Villa.