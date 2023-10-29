High School Volleyball Playoffs
Below is an updated list of games for the first round of the Texas UIL state volleyball playoffs.
COACHES, PLEASE TEXT YOUR UPCOMING GAME INFORMATION TO
(956) 821-3834. Thanks and good luck!!
Bi-District Round
MONDAY, OCT. 30
Class 6A
Edinburg North at Brownsville Rivera, 6:30 p.m.
San Benito at Mission High, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
McAllen High at Harlingen South, 7 p.m.
Sharyland at Mercedes, 6:30 p.m.
Palmview vs. Victoria West at Kingsville, 5 p.m.
Sharyland Pioneer at Brownsville Veterans, 7 p.m.
Roma vs. Corpus Christi Veterans at Hebbronville High School, 6:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Hidalgo vs. Bishopville in Kingsville, 7 p.m.
Corpus Christi Calallen at Brownsville Jubilee, 5:30 p.m.
Class 3A
IDEA Quest at Monte Alto, 6 p.m.
IDEA Donna at Lyford, 6:30 p.m.
Class 1A
Lasara vs. Bruni, at Riviera, 6 p.m.
TUESDAY, OCT. 31
Class 6A
PSJA High at Weslaco High, 7 p.m.
Edinburg High at Los Fresnos, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
Laredo Martin vs. Flour Bluff, at Alice, 5:30 p.m.
Mission Veterans vs. Gregory-Portland at Alice, 7 p.m.
McAllen Memorial at Brownsville Pace, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
IDEA Frontier at Vanguard Pharr, 6:30 p.m.
IDEA Pharr vs. Progreso at Donna North, 6:30 p.m.
TAPPS
St. John’s XXIII-Katy at Brownsville St. Joseph’s, noon
TBD
Class 4A
Grulla vs. Tuloso-Midway
Zapata vs. Robstown