Brownsville Pace ready to finish strong

BROWNSVILLE — Brownsville Pace returned key players from a 2022 team that finished second in District 32-5A to thrust them into the title conversation even before the season started.

The Vikings lost some key players, too, like most teams in the Lower Valley, so a district title was not a foregone conclusion, but now the dust has settled with Brownsville Pace on top.

Brownsville Pace clinched the district title during the week against Weslaco East with two games remaining. The Vikings are in action against Brownsville Veterans Memorial at noon today at Brownsville Pace’s “House of Pain”.

“I had a goal coming here, and we finally did it,” said Daya Venegas, Brownsville Pace’s third-year head coach. “It is good for the seniors because they have been here for four years and it was time.”

The teams with the best players usually are competing for titles. It is at times that simple, and Brownsville Pace returned one of the best hitters in the Valley, Andie Lozano-Lomeli, and one of the best liberos, Bryanna Narvaez.

Lozano-Lomeli has 401 kills in 88 sets so far this season, and Narvaez has 428 digs in 89 sets. The pair is easily the best offensive and defensive duo in the Lower Valley.

“They put in the work,” Venegas said. “A lot of people tell me, ‘Hey coach, you are doing great.’ But it is just them. Whatever I tell them to do, they do it. The credit goes to them.”

The pair, along with fellow senior Jordyn Medina, is the backbone of a team with a lot of new faces next to Lozano-Lomeli and Narvaez on the court.

Brownsville Pace breezed through district going undefeated. Pace (30-3, 16-0) is the No. 12 Class 5A team in the latest Texas Girls Coaches Association State Poll.

“Honestly, I wouldn’t say it was that easy,” Lozano-Lomeli said. “It took a lot of work to get to that point. District championships do not happen out of thin air, it took a lot of work.”

Lozano-Lomeli said four years of building chemistry was important to help win the title. The Vikings battled admirably the past couple of seasons against teams with players competing in college now.

“Me and Andie have been on varsity since our freshman year, and it has not been easy,” Narvaez said. “We have had to put in a lot of hard work, but we are glad our team was finally able to pull it together this year.”

Lozano-Lomeli and Narvaez could not have done it on their own, and they had tremendous support from plenty of varsity newcomers and others ready to step up.

Junior Natalie Sosa only played 28 sets as a sophomore but has played in 84 this season. The outside hitter has taken advantage of the attention Lozano-Lomeli draws to chip in with 151 kills.

“I am grateful, but I have worked hard to get to where I am right now,” Sosa said. “Last year, I did not get much playing time, but over the summer, the offseason and during the season I have worked hard. I feel that within the team, all of us work hard to get to where we are at right now.”

Shadowing Narvaez in the back line is freshman Sophia Bojorquez. The freshman has 367 digs and 101 kills.

“It wasn’t really nerve-wracking,” Bojorquez said about having to step up on a title team. “I am appreciative that I am on a good team. It was fun.”

Bojorquez said playing with fun players helped the environment. Venegas also said her senior leaders did an outstanding job of creating a culture that helped the younger players strive.

Freshman Sophia Saiz is another young player thriving for the Vikings. The freshman had tough shoes to fill at setter. Saiz has stepped up and provided 485 assists this season, and when Lozano-Lomeli rotates out she becomes a threat on the outside.

Saiz has 369 kills and 254 digs.

“I think it is sad the season is going to end,” Saiz said. “But I am glad we get to get to play harder teams. There is good competition here, but not as much competition compared to the Upper Valley.”

The Vikings are not taking their last two games easy. They will be facing two teams battling for playoff spots before they are set to take on McAllen Memorial in the bi-district round.

Lozano-Lomeli and Venagas praised the talents of District 31-5A, one of the toughest districts in the region, but they said they will be prepared.

“I think the girls are willing to work for it, willing to put in the time and I think it is going to set us apart,” Lozano-Lomeli said.