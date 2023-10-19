EDINBURG — PSJA High running back Jorge Alanis isn’t called on often in the Bears’ pass-heavy offense. The junior entered Week 8 against averaging just 10.1 carries per game and 59.0 rushing yards per game.

Alanis limited touches don’t phase him, however, staying ready for when his number is called.

The junior tailback answered the call Thursday, touching the ball a season-high 18 times for 185 total yards and three scores to lead the Bears past Edinburg North 42-12 at Richard R. Flores Stadium in Edinburg.

“Whenever they call my number, I know I have to go out there and make a play because it doesn’t get called as often,” Alanis said. “I just try to go out there and make stuff happen. Coach (Lupe) Rodriguez kept calling my name tonight and I just had to make sure I made something happen with it.”

Alanis accounted for three of the Bears’ six offensive touchdowns Thursday, scoring on runs of 3 and 7 yards, while also adding an 11-yard touchdown reception from senior quarterback Jaime Lopez.

He finished with 16 carries for 152 yards and two scores, also nabbing two receptions for 33 yards and a touchdown.

“It takes a lot to play running back on this team since we’re mainly a passing team,” Alanis said. “I usually have to do both positions, playing receiver and running back. The coaches help me out with the receiving end and learning all the plays and routes. I think that makes be an even better running back.”

PSJA High struck early and often, with five of its six touchdowns coming during the first half, including four first-half touchdown passes from Lopez.

Lopez connected with junior wideout Ryan Vallejo twice during the first quarter, adding a touchdown pass to Alanis and senior Tony Gomez during the second.

The senior quarterback finished 24-of-38 for 259 yards and four touchdowns, adding four carries for 42 yards. Vallejo led all receivers with 11 catches for 140 yards and two scores.

PSJA High’s defense was just as dominant as its defense, holding the Cougars to just 291 yards of offense, with 231 coming during the second half with the game well in hand.

Sophomore quarterback Tyler Ruiz accounted for a majority of the Cougars’ offense, throwing for 118 yards and two touchdowns and adding 48 yards on 10 carries.

The loss snaps a three-game winning streak by the Cougars, who fall to 4-4 overall and 2-1 in district play. They’ll return to action against crosstown rival Edinburg High (2-5, 2-0) next Friday at Richard R. Flores Stadium.

Meanwhile, victory marks the fifth straight for PSJA High, which moves to 5-3 overall and 3-0 in District 31-6A play. The Bears will look to keep rolling against Mission High (2-5, 0-2) next Friday at Tom Landry Stadium in Mission.

“We can’t get complacent,” Alanis said. “We can’t get overhyped. We still have that goal of a district champion, so we have to take care of two more games.”

