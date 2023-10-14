By ADRIAN F. TREVINO | Special to RGVSports.com

Four teams entered Friday at 2-1 in District 15-5A Division 1: McAllen Rowe, McAllen Memorial, McAllen High and Edinburg Vela. As they fight for the final three playoff spots, PSJA North sits firmly in first. If the proverb holds true that the enemy of my enemy is my friend, then, Vela is Rowe and Memorial’s new best friend. Vela’s 42-20 victory elevates them to 3-1 and drops the Bulldogs to 2-2.

“It was back and forth for a little while, and we made some critical plays to get the win. They’re a playoff quality opponent, it was a good win for us,” Vela coach John Campbell said.

Vela’s haymaker-type swings kept the Bulldogs on their heels. Jaxson Shupe’s 80-yard touchdown on the opening kickoff pushed the Bulldogs to their limits early. Shupe’s touchdown was the most unlikeliest of touchdowns as he bobbed and fumbled the reception. Once he gathered control, he was virtually untouched as he sprinted toward the goal line.

Myles Lopez’ precise passing and Jamal Polley’s explosiveness kept the Sabercats’ offense rolling early. Lopez was effortless as he connected time after time. He completed six passes in a row on the second drive with the final dagger, an 18-yard screen pass to Bernabe Gonzalez.

“We put a lot on his plate today… Myles managed the game, did a heck of a job, very unselfish player,” Campbell said.

Polley started his four-touchdown performance losing a fumble on the first drive, so credit his resilience to how he finished the night. Polley looked like he was shot of a cannon as he raced by defenders on his 69-yard touchdown. Even more impressive was his 36-yard touchdown romp on fourth and two. As he bounced off defenders at the line of scrimmage, he broke though an opening and dashed to the end zone. Three of his scores were from 30 yards or more.

“Jamal had a heck of night, offensive line did a tremendous job for him as he had some big time runs for us,” Campbell said.

The Bulldogs found their rhythm and kept pace with Vela in the second but failed in the third phase of the game: special teams. The gritty Bulldog defense battled and held their ground. Jayden Herrera ran tough, and quarterback Joaquin Valdez made big plays before sneaking in for their second score, but failed extra points kept them from drawing even at 14-12.

“It was a hard-fought game… I felt like we came out and played that first half. We did a really good job on both sides of the ball…and get that touchdown, to be down eight, we just didn’t capitalize,” Bulldogs’ head coach Patrick Shelby said.

Herrera was the Bulldogs most consistent weapon. Herrera gashed the Sabercats’ defense 3three to four yards at a time, always falling forward. In their first scoring drive, Herrera carried the ball 9 out of the 15 plays. They blasted out of the second half with a solid 12-play drive, Herrera carried half the load and scored a 3-yard touchdown.

McHi’s efforts were valiant, but ultimately, the Sabercats outlasted the Bulldogs.

The loss by no means eliminates the Bulldogs from the playoff race. At (2-2) with three games to go, the schedule is favorable for the Bulldogs as the magic number is four wins. They will play the teams they need to beat to capture a playoff spot. McAllen schools will have to beat and eliminate McAllen schools.

“A lot can happen with these next weeks…Unity is the secret,” Shelby said.

Whether it be superstition or coach-talk, Vela will not look past their next opponent. Their focus is undeniable, but no doubt they will be looking for an extended playoff run.

“You got to be really careful this time of the year and not to look too far ahead…it was a big win for us in terms of the standings to be 3-1,” Campbell said.