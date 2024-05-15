McALLEN — Neither McAllen High or McAllen Memorial qualified for the playoffs a season ago.

At the start of the new year, not many predicted the Bulldogs and Mustangs would qualify for the postseason, let alone reach the regional quarterfinal round of the UIL Class 5A state playoffs.

Yet after battling through one of the toughest districts across Texas and winning their first and second round playoff series, respectively, the crosstown rivals separated by a few miles are set to lock horns with a three-game Region IV-5A quarterfinal series Thursday through Saturday.

Game 1 is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday at McAllen Memorial. Game 2 is set for 7 p.m. Friday at McAllen High School. Game 3, if necessary, will be played at 1 p.m. Saturday at McAllen Memorial.

The Bulldogs (21-13) and Mustangs (22-12) met in district play twice this season and split their head-to-head matchups, both 10-run ruling the other on March 12 and March 13 during spring break.

Now, they’ll meet in a best-of-three battle for a spot in next week’s regional semifinals.

“We were in a very tough district and it kind of helped us a lot in the playoffs, especially with close games. We’ve been able to keep our composure and poise, and Memorial is in the same boat,” McHi head coach Eliseo Pompa said. “It’s been very gratifying because at the beginning of the year, I don’t think anybody had given us or even Memorial a chance at making the playoffs. I think it’s just a testament to the kids at both schools that they came out, executed and played hard, and this is the reward for both schools — getting to the third round and getting to play each other.”

BATTLIN’ BULLDOGS

McAllen High is back in the third round for the first time since 2018 and had to fight for a pair of Game 3 victories in Rounds 1 and 2 to get here.

The Bulldogs have battled their way through three games against Harlingen South and three more against La Joya Palmview. Whether leading, tied or trailing, McHi’s group hasn’t put their heads down and are finding ways to win.

“It’s been a lot of hard work, some ups and downs, but one thing that we want to stay true to is don’t give up the inning,” second baseman Eric Alonzo said. “Each inning is important, each pitch is important, so focus on the pitch at hand and not let it go by because we need as many opportunities as we can to get to the next round, to the next game, to the next inning.”

It was third baseman Max Villarreal’s walk-off RBI single in Game 3 against La Joya Palmview that sent McHi into Round 3.

“We’re blessed to be out here in the third round. We worked hard for this and it’s good to see it all paying off,” he said.

McHi’s pitchers Jaime Palacios, Austin Ramos and Fernie Olivarez have delivered all year for the Bulldogs and especially during the postseason. All three have hit the pitch limit or lasted deep into later innings to give McHi a shot to win. If the series does go all three games, they’ll be ready.

“It’s exciting. I love the energy,” Palacios said. “I’m expecting a good series, maybe a Game 3. They’re a tough team, we can’t take them for granted, but we’ll see on Thursday who wants it more.”

MIGHTY MUSTANGS

McAllen Memorial baseball has had success in program history but not much since the turn of the century.

The last time the Mustangs reached the third round of the state playoffs was in 1990 when current Memorial head coach Roque Cortinas was a junior in high school helping make it happen.

“The whole reason why I came here was for this; I drive an hour everyday for work and back home. I told myself it was an opportunity to come back home before I retired, and this is exactly what all that sacrifice is for — for us, for the kids,” said Cortinas, who was previously the head baseball coach at Rio Grande City. “These seniors, I wanted them to leave a legacy behind and they’re doing it, and they ain’t done yet.”

“It’s definitely special because he made it as a player and now he gets to show us that experience as a coach and let us know that we’re never done with the fight,” senior outfielder Jacob Sanchez said. “Nobody believed in us so we just went out there and played like we had nothing to lose. We just went out there and played our hearts out.”

All year Memorial has leaned on its 1-2 punch of left-handed pitcher David An, a junior Houston commit, and UTRGV signee Manuel Villa, a 6-foot-4 senior right-handed pitcher. They’ll be on the bump in Round 3 and are looking forward to the challenge against McHi.

“I think the key has been everyone working as a team, nobody playing selfish. We’re all playing as a team and putting the team first,” An said. “We feel great that we can help the team out and give us a chance to win.”

After sweeping Brownsville Porter in Round 1 and going all three games against Coastal Bend power Corpus Christi Veterans in Round 2, the Mustangs are prepared for a battle against the Bulldogs.

“I expect a tough battle from them. They’re a talented team and it’s just about who wants it more, who goes out there with the most effort and who gives it their all. I think that’s who will end up winning,” Villa said.