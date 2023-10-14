Port Isabel beats Raymondville in district opener

PORT ISABEL — Port Isabel’s offense looked polished while the Tarpons’ “Seawall Defense” played lights out to pick up a 37-7 win in the District 16-4A DII opener Friday night against Raymondville.

The Bearkats were well prepared in the first half, Tarpons head coach Tony Villarreal said. Port Isabel’s physicality and conditioning took over in the second half, he added.

“Our coordinators did a great job of putting the kids in the right spot,” Villarreal said. “They hit a couple of big plays to score at the end of the half, if not, we might of had a shutout. I thought for the most part our kids played well, in all phases.”

The Tarpons controlled the line of scrimmage, knocked out possible drive-extending completions with hard hits and fought for extra yards to build a comfortable lead.

Tarpons senior fullback Tristian Garcia did almost everything a player can do on the field. The senior threw a 25-yard touchdown pass on a trick play to put Port Isabel up 33-7 in the fourth. Garcia also made tackles defensively, returned kicks and gashed the Bearkats between the tackles with quick-hitting inside runs.

“I think everybody did really well today,” Tristian Garcia said. “Our defense, offense and special teams – everybody did great. Everybody did their job, believed in each other and we came out with a win.”

Port Isabel defensive back Anthony Garcia’s interception in the second half was pivotal. Garcia also made a huge hit on third down in the second half to force a Bearkat punt.

“It helped the team out a lot,” Anthony Garcia said about his interception. “I am just a junior and I have a lot to prove, this is just the beginning.”

Tarpons running back Luis Ramos scored a 5-yard touchdown late in the third, and Evan Galvan ran in his second touchdown of the night from 24 yards.

The Bearkats had their best drive of the night before halftime. Sophomore running back Jaden Mendez helped set up his 8-yard touchdown pass to Slevin Gutierrez with a 28-yard run.

Galvan scored from 5 yards in the second quarter, his first of the night. Tristian Garcia punched a touchdown in from 2 yards. Both plays were helped set up by running back Andrew Le Blanc.

Port Isabel (6-2, 1-0) returns to action against Bishop (2-5, 0-1) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bishop. Raymondville (1-6, 0-1) takes on Grulla (4-3, 1-0) at 7 p.m. Thursday in Grulla.

District 16-4A DII Outlook:

Port Isabel lost this meeting last season to Raymondville, but Bishop would beat Raymondville and Port Isabel beat Bishop to set up a three-way tie for first place in the district.

Since there is only four teams in the district, seeding is probably more important than a district title, especially if it is shared.

Sinton, Ingleside and Orange Grove from District 15-4A DII have a combined record of 16-5 and are tough opponents for the four teams from District 16-4A DII. Sinton and Ingleside have both beaten Raymondville this season, while Orange Grove beat Grulla.

Grulla picked up a win Thursday night over Bishop 13-2.

Port Isabel and Grulla now sit atop the district and with wins set up a showdown between the two teams in a fortnight.