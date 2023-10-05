Home RGVSports Football Week 7 high school football picks RGVSportsFootballHigh School Week 7 high school football picks By Henry Miller - October 5, 2023 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail Check out who picked who for Week 7 – who do you have? Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RGV High School Football Stats and Standings – Week 6 No. 3 Texas and No. 12 Oklahoma square off as undefeated teams before Big 12 farewell High-flying offenses set to square off in District 16-5A DII