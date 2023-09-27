Redskins, Chargers meet in RGVSports.com GOTW

Brownsville Veterans Memorial meets Donna High in the RGVSports.com Game of the Week for Week 6 at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bennie La Prade Stadium in Donna.

With most of the Rio Grande Valley on a bye, this District 16-5A DI matchup is the weekend’s most intriguing game, one that pits two district title challengers against each other.

The Redskins (4-1, 1-0) opened district with a 33-18 win over Brownsville Lopez in Week 5. The Chargers (2-2, 0-0) played their final non-district game against PSJA High, losing 31-21.

Brownsville Veterans and Donna High both have key players on both sides of the ball.

Redskins quarterback Geoffrey Lefevre has thrown for 1,346 yards and 10 touchdowns, running back Marcus Mata has 768 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns, and receiver Xavier Rodriguez has 573 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Donna High linebacker Humberto Leal has 53 tackles and two sacks, and safeties David Sandoval and Isaiah Gaona also lead the team in tackles.

The Chargers are led defensively by linebacker Jaime Martinez and safety/running back Gilbert Trillo.

Trillo, a senior, has an interception and 285 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Juniors Alvin Trevillion and Storm Montoya lead the Chargers in rushing with 326 and 293 yards, respectively.