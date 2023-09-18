The following are the teams in the RGVSports.com Class 5A-6A Top 10 Poll and Sub-5A Top 4 Poll, with first-place votes in parentheses and total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through 1 point for a 10th-place vote. The four voters are the writers and editors who cover RGV high school football for AIM Media’s three newspapers: The Monitor, Valley Morning Star, and The Brownsville Herald.

In this week’s RGVSports.com Class 5A-6A poll, Harlingen High (4-0) leapfrogged Edinburg Vela (4-0) from No. 4 to No. 3 after a 23-14 Cardinals victory over Laredo United South. The SaberCats drop one spot following a 31-27 comeback win over McAllen Memorial.

No. 6 Los Fresnos moved up two spots to replace McAllen High, which slid down to No. 8 following a 56-0 loss against No. 1 PSJA North. The Falcons defeated La Joya High 63-0 to improve to 3-1 overall.

The Grulla Gators (3-1) are the latest team to make their debut in the RGVSports.com Sub-5A Top 4 poll. Grulla comes in at No. 4 in the Sub-5A rankings following a 38-21 Week 4 home win over Brownsville Lopez. The Gators are set to face Rio Hondo (2-2), last week’s No. 4 team, at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Joe R. Sanchez Stadium in Rio Grande City.