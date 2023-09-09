Lozano-Lomeli, Saiz help Vikings sweep Lobos

By
Edward Severn
-
Brownsville Pace's Andie Lozano-Lomeli (7) at the net against Brownsville Lopez Saturday in a District 32-5A meeting. (Andrew Cordero/Special to The Monitor)

BROWNSVILLE — Brownsville Pace’s Andie Lozano-Lomeli was mobbed for pictures after the Vikings picked up another District 32-5A sweep Saturday afternoon.

It was the Brownsville Lopez junior-varsity players taking pictures with Pace’s fantastic middle hitter/blocker, they had asked her between sets as they cheered for their varsity team during the Vikings’ 25-11, 25-23 and 25-23 sweep.

Lozano-Lomeli provided a packed crowd at Pace’s “House of Pain” with her normal thunderous kills. Her most important kill won them the pivotal second set.

Brownsville Pace’s Andie Lozano-Lomeli (7) at the net against Brownsville Lopez Saturday in a District 32-5A meeting. (Andrew Cordero/Special to The Monitor)

Lozano-Lomeli was rotated out when Brownsville Lopez’s Jenny Shank willed the Lobos back into the match. Shank, one of the metro-area’s best softball players, picked up the ball to serve with the Lobos trailing 20-12.

Shank’s serves were precise and after picking up three-straight aces she picked up two kills to cut the Vikings lead to 20-19, but with Lozano-Lomeli still on the bench the Vikings defense stepped up and freshman Sophia Saiz continued to impress with powerful kills to put the Vikings up 24-23.

Lozano-Lomeli rotated back in and was set up by Saiz for the set-winning kill.

The senior middle hitter/blocker said it was frustrating when having to watch from the sideline during an opposing team’s come back.

“I want to go in, but I have a lot of faith in my girls to get it done,” she added. “I just think they need to higher their morale and keep going.”

Brownsville Pace’s Dulce Chapa (6) and Brownsville Lopez’s Amber Solis (13) meet at the net Saturday in a District 32-5A meeting. (Andrew Cordero/Special to The Monitor)

Lozano-Lomeli was fine on the bench for the first set. The Vikings built a strong lead in the 25-11 win behind a strong defensive showing lead by Bryanna Narvaez.

Brownsville Pace’s Bryanna Narvaez (2) with a dig against Brownsville Lopez Saturday in a District 32-5A meeting. (Andrew Cordero/Special to The Monitor)

Saiz, stepped up in the second and finished off the Lobos with a kill in the third set. The freshman said it is nice to be able to contribute this early in her Vikings career.

“I feel like I am already part of the team, even though I am a freshman,” Saiz. “It feels good.”

Brownsville Pace (19-3, 5-0) is ranked No.12 in Class 5A in the current Texas Girls Coaches Association State Volleyball Poll and still have not dropped a set in District 32-5A. The Vikings faces Donna High at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Donna their next game.

Brownsville Lopez during a time out against Brownsville Pace Saturday in a District 32-5A meeting. (Andrew Cordero/Special to The Monitor)

Brownsville Lopez has dropped two straight matches after starting 3-0. The Lobos host Edcouch-Elsa at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR