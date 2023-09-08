Edcouch-Elsa powers past Brownsville Rivera with monster second-half

BROWNSVILLE — Big plays on special teams in the first-half and even bigger plays in the passing game in the second-half fueled the Edcouch-Elsa Yellow Jackets to a 56-20 non-district win Thursday night at Sams Memorial Stadium in Brownsville.

“We challenged our offense,” Edcouch-Elsa head coach Victor Cardenas said about the offensive explosion in the second half. “We had four possessions inside the 30-yard line and we were not converting them and I know we were much better than that. We challenged them in the second half to come out fired up in the third quarter and they did just that.”

Yellow Jackets quarterback Elijah Trevino connected with his receivers on long passing plays to extend their lead. Trevino found Moses De Leon for a 61-yard score, Jayreed Amaya caught a 57-yard touchdown and Gabriel Avila beat his man for a 36-yard touchdown reception.

Trevino punched a touchdown in from 2 yards and then threw another 59-yard bomb to Amaya to give the Yellow Jackets a 49-20 lead in the fourth quarter.

Brownsville Rivera scored all its points in the second half. Running back Jose Medellin pummeled his way in the endzone from 11 yards and Gabriel Gonzalez scored two rushing touchdowns from 2 yards.

Both defenses came up with stops throughout the game, but it was the Yellow Jackets defense that came up with turnovers in the second half.

“We pride ourselves on our defense,” Cardenas said. “Edcouch-Elsa has always been known for our Thunder defense and they are always exceptional.”

Edcouch-Elsa’s special teams made the difference in the first half.

Trevino’s first rushing touchdown of the game was set up by a punt block. Trevino scored from 11 yards. Amaya gave the Yellow Jackets a hot start when he took the opening kick-off 92 yards.

Cardenas praised Amaya’s playmaking abilities.

“I just wanted the ball in my hands,” Amaya said on his opening return. “Once I saw the hole, I took it.”

Edcouch-Elsa (2-1) returns to action against Donna High at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Donna. Brownsville Rivera (1-2) faces Harlingen South at 7 p.m. Friday in Harlingen.