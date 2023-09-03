Vikings sweep Hawks to move to 3-0 in District 32-5A

BROWNSVILLE — The Brownsville Pace Viking are only three matches into District 32-5A and have yet to drop a set.

The No.15 team in the latest Texas Girls Coaches Association State Poll swept the Harlingen South Hawks 25-18, 25-20, 25-16 in an early battle of district unbeatens Saturday at Brownsville Pace.

The Hawks and Vikings both entered the day 2-0 in 32-5A. Harlingen South beat Brownsville Veterans Memorial and Donna High to start district and Brownsville Pace has wins over Donna North and Edcouch-Elsa, but the Vikings had already beaten the Hawks twice during tournament play.

Brownsville Pace head coach Daya Venegas said it was a great win.

“We watched film and studied their game and came out with the win,” Venegas said.

Brownsville Pace middle Andie Lozano-Lomeli was her dominant self, freshman Sophia Saiz continues to impress and the defense flung themselves at everything.

“We still have a lot of work to do,” Venegas said. “We always try to do better, the defense did good, but there is always room for improvement.”

Harlingen South battled back when Lozano-Lomeli was rotated out, but the young Vikings rose to the occasion when needed.

“That is kind of when we are at our weakest,” Venegas said. “But, I have a good outside hitter (Saiz) when Andie is not in there.”

Brownsville Pace looked in control in the third set after fending off a comeback by the Hawks in the second set. Harlingen South pulled within two, 22-20, in the second set behind points from Malloree Mireles and Ella Ramirez.

Saiz finished off the set with a kill.

“I think we made a lot of silly mistakes that he had not made in awhile,” Harlingen South head coach Doryann Perez said.

“They do have some fight in them, but it is finding it a little bit sooner,” Perez said. “We need to work on starting faster.”

Perez said she expects the Hawks to be a post season team, but they are just taking it game-by-game for now.

Brownsville Lopez is now the other unbeaten team in district play at 3-0. The Lobos have wins Donna High, Weslaco East and Brownsville Veterans.

Brownsville Lopez and Brownsville Pace meet next Saturday.

The Vikings face Brownsville Porter at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Brownsville Porter, while Harlingen South returns to action Edcouch-Elsa at 7 p.m. Tuesday at home.