Vikings sweep Hawks to move to 3-0 in District 32-5A

By
Edward Severn
-
Brownsville Pace's Andie Lozano-Lomeli (7) rises at the net and is met by a member of the Harlingen South Hawks Saturday afternoon in a District 32-5A meeting at Brownsville Pace. (Andrew Cordero/Special to The Monitor)

BROWNSVILLE — The Brownsville Pace Viking are only three matches into District 32-5A and have yet to drop a set.

The No.15 team in the latest Texas Girls Coaches Association State Poll swept the Harlingen South Hawks 25-18, 25-20, 25-16 in an early battle of district unbeatens Saturday at Brownsville Pace.

The Hawks and Vikings both entered the day 2-0 in 32-5A. Harlingen South beat Brownsville Veterans Memorial and Donna High to start district and Brownsville Pace has wins over Donna North and Edcouch-Elsa, but the Vikings had already beaten the Hawks twice during tournament play.

Members of the Brownsville Pace Vikings celebrate following a point against Harlingen South Saturday afternoon in a District 32-5A meeting at Brownsville Pace. (Andrew Cordero/Special to The Monitor)

Brownsville Pace head coach Daya Venegas said it was a great win.

“We watched film and studied their game and came out with the win,” Venegas said.

Brownsville Pace middle Andie Lozano-Lomeli was her dominant self, freshman Sophia Saiz continues to impress and the defense flung themselves at everything.

Brownsville Pace’s Sophia Borjorquez (18) comes up with a dig against Harlingen South Saturday afternoon in a District 32-5A meeting at Brownsville Pace. (Andrew Cordero/Special to The Monitor)

“We still have a lot of work to do,” Venegas said. “We always try to do better, the defense did good, but there is always room for improvement.”

Brownsville Pace libero Bryanna Narvaez concentrates during a dig against Harlingen South Saturday afternoon in a District 32-5A meeting at Brownsville Pace. (Andrew Cordero/Special to The Monitor)

Harlingen South battled back when Lozano-Lomeli was rotated out, but the young Vikings rose to the occasion when needed.

“That is kind of when we are at our weakest,” Venegas said. “But, I have a good outside hitter (Saiz) when Andie is not in there.”

Brownsville Pace’s Sophia Saiz (17) serves against Harlingen South Saturday afternoon in a District 32-5A meeting at Brownsville Pace. (Andrew Cordero/Special to The Monitor)

Brownsville Pace looked in control in the third set after fending off a comeback by the Hawks in the second set. Harlingen South pulled within two, 22-20, in the second set behind points from Malloree Mireles and Ella Ramirez.

Saiz finished off the set with a kill.

“I think we made a lot of silly mistakes that he had not made in awhile,” Harlingen South head coach Doryann Perez said.

Harlingen South’s Daniela Terron performs a dig Saturday afternoon in a District 32-5A meeting at Brownsville Pace. (Andrew Cordero/Special to The Monitor)

“They do have some fight in them, but it is finding it a little bit sooner,” Perez said. “We need to work on starting faster.”

Perez said she expects the Hawks to be a post season team, but they are just taking it game-by-game for now.

Harlingen South’s Raenna Lopez (15) waits for the upcoming serve against Brownsville Pace Saturday afternoon in a District 32-5A meeting at Brownsville Pace. (Andrew Cordero/Special to The Monitor)

Brownsville Lopez is now the other unbeaten team in district play at 3-0. The Lobos have wins Donna High, Weslaco East and Brownsville Veterans.

Brownsville Lopez and Brownsville Pace meet next Saturday.

The Vikings face Brownsville Porter at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Brownsville Porter, while Harlingen South returns to action Edcouch-Elsa at 7 p.m. Tuesday at home.

