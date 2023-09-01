Home RGVSports Football Photo Gallery: PSJA Memorial defeats Brownsville Porter 53-20 RGVSportsFootballHigh SchoolMediaPhoto Photo Gallery: PSJA Memorial defeats Brownsville Porter 53-20 By Delcia Lopez - September 1, 2023 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail PSJA Memorial’s Ryan Reyna, right, is tackled by Brownsville Porter’s Eduardo Poy, left, during a non-district football game at PSJA Stadium Thursday, August 31, 2023 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) PSJA Memorial’s Miguel Resendiz runs for a touchdown against Brownsville Porter during a non-district football game at PSJA Stadium Thursday, August 31, 2023 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) PSJA Memorial’s Ryan Reyna, left, is pushed out of bounds by Brownsville Porter’s Jonathan Puentes, right, during a non-district football game at PSJA Stadium Thursday, August 31, 2023 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) PSJA Memorial’s Ryan Reyna, middle, looks for running room against Brownsville Porter’s Juan Gomez, right, during a non-district football game at PSJA Stadium Thursday, August 31, 2023 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) PSJA Memorial’s Emi Colunga, left, looks for running room against Brownsville Porter’s Jonathan Puentes, right, during a non-district football game at PSJA Stadium Thursday, August 31, 2023 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Brownsville Porter’s Matthew Garcia,left, is brought down by PSJA Memorial’s Thomas Lopez, bottom, during a non-district football game at PSJA Stadium Thursday, August 31, 2023 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) PSJA Memorial’s Ryan Reyna, right, looks for running room against Brownsville Porter’s Eduardo Poy, left, during a non-district football game at PSJA Stadium Thursday, August 31, 2023 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) PSJA Memorial head coach Will Littleton during a play on the field against Brownsville Porter during a non-district game at PSJA Stadium Thursday, August 31, 2023 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Brownsville Porter’s Antonio Gonzalez , left, is tackled by a host of PSJA Memorial defenders during a non-district game at PSJA Stadium Thursday, August 31, 2023 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) PSJA Memorial defense makes a stop on Brownsville Porter’s Matthew Garcia, right, during a non-district game at PSJA Stadium Thursday, August 31, 2023 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Tarpons wear down Bobcats, score 34 unanswered in win RGVCCCA’s Top 10 XC Polls Photo Gallery: Weslaco High defeats Harlingen South in non-district play 24-6 Stout defense, Sepulveda push Panthers past Hawks PSJA Memorial punishes Brownsville Porter