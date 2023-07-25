Suspects wanted in fatal Laguna Heights shooting

Only have a minute? Listen instead

LAGUNA HEIGHTS — Cameron County Sheriff’s deputies discovered a man dead from an apparent gun shot wound after responding to a shooting on July 25.

The victim, Christopher James De Leon, 27, was found at the 200 block of Adams Street, according to a press release from Sheriff Eric Garza.

A homicide investigation has been launched, but no suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (956) 554-6700 or the Cameron County Crime Stoppers at (956) 350-5551.