Texas A&M offering maritime business degree in McAllen

Texas A&M University at Galveston is now offering a Maritime Business Administration and Logistics degree at the Texas A&M Higher Education Center at McAllen, a move the institution says will help meet maritime workforce needs in the region.

“Now more than ever, I think the public understands that our maritime workforce is essential to their quality of life,” Manuel “Manny” Vela, vice president and chief operating officer of Texas A&M HEC McAllen, wrote in a release. “Demand by employers for skilled maritime professionals can only increase in the coming decades as the workforce ages and retires.”

According to the release, while specialized in maritime administration and logistics, the degree translates across industries.

Graduates have found success working in insurance, accounting, security and logistics companies, it says.

“By introducing new, in-demand degree programs at the Higher Education Center at McAllen, we’re opening doors for area students to learn from field experts and become leaders in their respective industries,” Adolfo Santos, assistant provost of Texas A&M University HEC McAllen, wrote. “This is truly an exciting time to see an expansion of academic opportunities for our students and our community.”

The release says degree programs at A&M’s McAllen campus is now home to nine degree programs.