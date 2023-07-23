Operation Border Health Preparedness to offer free health services July 24-28

Operation Border Health Preparedness will provide free health services next week at several locations throughout the Valley, hosted by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) and its community partners.

The event, formerly known as Operation Lone Star, will include general physician services, immunizations for children and adults, diabetic screenings, hearing screenings, vision screenings, blood pressure screenings, and sports physicals.

It will run from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. from Monday, July 24 to Friday, July 28 at these locations:

>> Hidalgo County

PSJA Early College High School

805 W. Ridge Road

San Juan

>> Starr County

Veterans Middle School

2700 W. Eisenhower Road

Rio Grande City

>> Cameron County

BISD Central Administration Building

708 Palm Blvd.

Brownsville

>> Willacy County

Raymondville High School

601 FM 3168

Raymondville

For more information, visit dshs.texas.gov/obhp2023.