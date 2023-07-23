Operation Border Health Preparedness to offer free health services July 24-28

Operation Border Health Preparedness will provide free health services next week at several locations throughout the Valley, hosted by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) and its community partners.
The event, formerly known as Operation Lone Star, will include general physician services, immunizations for children and adults, diabetic screenings, hearing screenings, vision screenings, blood pressure screenings, and sports physicals.
It will run from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. from Monday, July 24 to Friday, July 28 at these locations:
>> Hidalgo County
PSJA Early College High School
805 W. Ridge Road
San Juan
>> Starr County
Veterans Middle School
2700 W. Eisenhower Road
Rio Grande City
>> Cameron County
BISD Central Administration Building
708 Palm Blvd.
Brownsville
>> Willacy County
Raymondville High School
601 FM 3168
Raymondville
For more information, visit dshs.texas.gov/obhp2023.