Pharr Interchange connector closings, openings pushed back slightly

Some dates have changed regarding the opening of the new McAllen to Edinburg connector and the closure of the Harlingen to Edinburg connector.

The Texas Department of Transportation had previously announced that the new McAllen to Edinburg connector, which merges eastbound Expressway 83 traffic to northbound I-69C, would be opening on Wednesday. In a Monday news release, TxDOT said that the connector will now be opening on Friday.

“To access the new McAllen to Edinburg connector (DC-2), drivers will take the Sugar Road exit in Pharr, stay left and then merge onto a temporary access ramp, located between Sugar Rd and Cage Boulevard,” the previous release stated. “The temporary access ramp is exclusively for northbound traffic and will not provide access to eastbound I2 (U.S. 83). Drivers can utilize the right lane of the eastbound I-2 frontage road to access Cage Boulevard.”

That same release also announced that the Harlingen to Edinburg connector will be closing on Saturday. TxDOT had previously announced that the connector, which merges westbound U.S. 83 traffic to northbound I-69C, would be closing for demolition on Friday.

“The demolition and reconstruction of the Harlingen to Edinburg connector (DC 1) is expected to take approximately 6 months,” the release read. “Meanwhile, drivers on westbound I-2 in San Juan can take the Cage Boulevard (US Business 281) exit and use a dedicated right turn lane at Cage Boulevard to head north on the I-69C frontage road. An expressway entrance ramp north of SH 495 (Ferguson Avenue) will provide access to northbound I-69C.”

According to the news release, TxDOT needed additional time to finalize pavement work on the McAllen to Edinburg connector, causing both dates to shift.