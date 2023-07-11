Edinburg’s South Texas International Airport receives $10M for improvements

Only have a minute? Listen instead

The city of Edinburg announced $10 million in state funding for the South Texas International Airport Tuesday.

According to a news release, the $10 million, which was made possible through the passage of the General Appropriations Act, will be used to fund infrastructure improvements for the airport.

Texas Sen. Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa, D-McAllen, and state Rep. Terry Canales, D-Edinburg, were credited with securing the airport funding, as well as Gov. Greg Abbott, according to the release.

Hinojosa, who serves as vice chair of the Senate Finance Committee, said that investing in the airport’s infrastructure is critical to ensuring safety, supporting economic growth and enhancing connectivity.

“I appreciate the leadership of Mayor (Ramiro) Garza and the City Council for their unwavering support and advocacy,” Hinojosa said in the news release. “This funding, combined with the $10 million in previous grant funds for the hangar expansion, will have a significant positive impact on the airport, the city of Edinburg, and the Rio Grande Valley.”

The South Texas International Airport plays a vital role in border security operations for state and federal agencies. Additionally, the airport is the primary emergency response staging area for the Rio Grande Valley region.

“The airport in Edinburg serves as an important base for regional air medical services and operations by the Texas Department of Public Safety, U.S. Customs, and Border Patrol, and the United States National Guard,” Canales, who serves as the House chairman on Transportation, said in the release. “When we invest in the South Texas International Airport, we invest in safety, security, and economic development for the entire South Texas community.”

The funds will serve as an investment to improve the existing infrastructure and expand the airport runway which will help improve operational capabilities and increase efficiency for the airport.

The planned upgrades include threshold lighting, beacon lighting, airfield lighted signage, navigational aids replacement lamps, fixtures, power supply, transformers and the integration of advanced technologies, which will “significantly enhance the airport’s infrastructure, enabling it to meet the evolving needs of the region and bolster its pivotal role in critical operations,” according to the release.

The city of Edinburg is also investing in the airport by providing match funding in the amount of $1,111,112.00 — bringing the total investment to $11,111,112.00.

“The city of Edinburg is immensely grateful to Governor Abbott, Senator Hinojosa, and Chairman Canales and their unwavering support recognizing the importance of South Texas International Airport in Edinburg,” Garza said. “The collaboration between local and state entities has paved the way for this monumental investment, which will contribute to the continued growth and prosperity of the region.”