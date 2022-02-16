Edinburg police classified the deaths of a couple whose bodies were discovered at an apartment complex Tuesday morning as a murder-suicide, a news release from the city said Wednesday.

Police identified the couple as Carly Ann Hooper, 29, and Adam John Radison, 32.

Their bodies were discovered with fatal gunshot wounds at the Ash Tree Apartments complex in the 1700 block of Jason Avenue.

Police officers were called out just after 10:30 a.m. for a welfare concern regarding two suicidal individuals, according to the release which added that witnesses nearby told investigators they had heard gunshots.

While police did not disclose the nature of the relationship between the two individuals, a resident of the Ash Tree Apartments told The Monitor the two individuals were in a romantic relationship.

Police did not disclose which of the individuals was responsible for firing the gun.

They did, however, say this is considered an isolated incident and that the investigation is ongoing.