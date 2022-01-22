Chick-fil-A planned in Rio Grande City

RIO GRANDE CITY — Starr County residents will soon have the option to “eat mor chikin.”

Chick-fil-A applied for a building permit with the Rio Grande Planning Department on Friday morning, the city announced in a news release, to begin construction of the fast-food chain on the corner of U.S. Business 83 and Farm-to-Market Road 755.

The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation lists the cost of the project as $12 million, although it’s unclear if the price encompasses additional development or the restaurant alone, and its size at 4,778 square feet.

The state also lists Dallas-based Mayse & Associates Inc. as the project’s design firm.

Gilbert Millan, the city’s planning director, wrote in the release that talks on the development have been ongoing for the past three months.

“This permit application means that they are ready to pay for a building permit and start construction,” he stated.

That permit will likely take a few weeks to finalize before construction begins, the release stated.

“This Chick-fil-A permit application represents the harmonious effort of Rio Grande City, Rio Grande City Economic Development Corporation, St. Ive’s Realty, Starr County, and Starr County Industrial Foundation working together for the prosperous expansion of the community,” it reads.

Photos the city shared appear to show the proposed site with ongoing dirtwork.