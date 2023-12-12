Only have a minute? Listen instead

Political misdeeds

Political parties have become so irresponsible, calling each other fascists and Nazis without thought to the fact that both have histories of autocracy, pervasive mandates, disregard for laws and voracious dictatorial hunger for power and wealth.

Historically and factually, both ideologies have caused irreparable and horrific effects on the indefensible citizens who suffer the consequences of these regimes’ insatiable hunger for power and complete control. Both ideologies have inflicted irreparable damage and eternal sorrow to their countries and people, while hypocritically proclaiming they are “saving democracy and freedom.” Their sick, false ideologies have brought cruel wars and genocide to the powerless people they rule over.

Killing people in burning ovens and the innocent unborn are genocide by any name. So are ignored crimes of rape during war or not, because they forever kill the victims’ souls. God definitely will hold us accountable for these horrors.

The world has become so glib, matter-of-fact and insincere about this fact, all in the name of money, power and control. No matter how much censoring, “misinformation-disinformation” claims, ignoring and glossing over these tyrannies, it’s still evil by any name.

Playing referee over wars after initiating them are optics that never fly with the suffering people.

We never fool God.

Imelda Coronado

Mission

Stand down

Life is full of choices and each will take you down a road based on your decision.

Making a choice has consequences, so we need to make a wise choice by evaluating the consequences. Will this choice cause an economic problem for me? Will it affect my friendships? Can I reverse my choice afterward without consequences? Etc.

People will judge your decisions and often they are not in your favor, because those who judging you do not know all the facts, and make a social justice comment about you as a group and not a single person on a one-to-one basis. Words carry more power that way. Standing down can be a wise decision when someone is picking a fight with you and you choose to back down to de-escalate a confrontation, no matter what others will say about you for choosing not to fight. This is a wise decision because defusing the fight avoids bodily harm on both sides and you become the better person.

When Japan attacked Pearl Harbor without provocation, would it have been wise for the USA to say that maybe Japan had a bad day. Let’s absorb the damage to our ships and harm and death to our military and call it day. Would that teach Japan a lesson to avoid future attacks from Japan? We don’t know because that choice was not taken.

There were rumors of Japan planning to use military force on America but not enough evidence of when and where it would happen. A German double-agent working for England came to America to visit the FBI’s top leader J. Edgar Hoover. Hoover disregarded the information and threatened to arrest him if he didn’t leave the U.S. immediately. A week later Pearl Harbor was attacked.

Ian Fleming wrote a book about this effective agent. You may be familiar with him — James Bond, agent 007.

Rafael Madrigal

Pharr

LETTERS — We welcome your letters and commentary. Submissions must include the writer’s full name, address and daytime telephone number for verification. Letters of 200 words or fewer will be given preference. Submissions may be edited for length, grammar and clarity. Letters may be mailed to P.O Box 3267, McAllen, Texas 78502-3267, or emailed to [email protected].