LETTERS: Tenth plague

We are back to where we were more than a year ago. Delta variation’s deaths are almost 100% among unvaccinated.

Republican states of Florida, Texas and Missouri with lower vaccination rates have accounted for 40% of all U.S. cases. Texas Rural Voices reports (Red) San Angelo and Midland-Odessa had a 150% and 81% increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations in one week. Coincidences?

Haven’t we suffered enough? What will it take?

Will COVID deniers react when our children start dying? Suffering the death of a first-born son, a tenth plague, not nine, captured the Pharaoh’s attention and led him to release the Hebrews from bondage.

COVID-19 vaccines were developed considering those most at risk. Children under 12 weren’t believed vulnerable. The delta variant exhibits higher contagion among them.

If refusing vaccination for other than medically mandated reasons, please choose wisely and choose quickly. Children return to school unvaccinated.

Choose for each other. Choose for the 70% vaccinated capable of contracting COVID-19 (though symptoms not apparent and/or a mild case) as “containers,” spreading in airborne ways. And for heaven’s sake, wear masks, practice responsible social distancing as people have in previous pandemics.

Choose for our children, as they are legally incapable to act upon such matters as minors, more than ever.

“There can be no keener revelation of a society’s soul than the way in which it treats its children.” — Nelson Mandela

Rev. Barry Abraham Zavah, Alpine