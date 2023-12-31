Biden’s military policyendangers US troopsand needs to change

It was going to happen sooner or later: American service members would be seriously hurt as Iran-backed militias conduct lethal target practice against U.S. bases in the Middle East. When will President Biden do his duty as commander in chief and protect Americans deployed abroad?

Iranian proxies have attacked U.S. forces in the Middle East about 100 times since October, and last Monday an explosive drone made it past U.S. defenses at a base in Iraq. Two Americans were wounded and a third was in critical condition.

The administration conducted retaliatory strikes on three facilities used by Kataib Hezbollah, the Iranian proxy group responsible for the attack. Defense secretary Lloyd Austin issued a statement saying his “prayers” are with the wounded. The U.S. defense chief’s job is to deter such attacks and defend his troops from being too-easy targets for Shiite militias.

Iranian front groups have been trying to kill U.S. troops for months. Yet Mr. Biden offered the military equivalent of a wrist slap after Americans suffered traumatic brain injuries in attacks this autumn.

Americans who sign up to serve in uniform know the risks, but serving as drone catchers because Washington refuses to deter the enemy isn’t supposed to be among the occupational hazards. And Mr. Biden’s token strikes haven’t deterred Iran’s proxies in Iraq or anywhere else.

The Houthis, another Iran-backed military, are also unimpressed with the new U.S. coalition to protect commercial shipping in the Red Sea. The terrorists are escalating despite U.S. restraint in response. The U.S. military said Tuesday afternoon that American ships and fighter jets had shot down no fewer than 12 drones, three antiship ballistic missiles and two land attack cruise missiles, ostensibly at multiple targets. All were fired by the Houthis in a 10-hour period.

Does that sound like an organization worried about how America might respond? The U.S. hasn’t punished the Houthis for taking the world economy hostage, though the U.S. knows the location of Houthi launch sites, radars, weapons and military leadership. The Houthis are betting the U.S. and friends lack the political will to punish their piracy.

Behind all of this is Iran, though the White House refuses to speak this truth or do much about it. Mr. Biden frets that Iran could accelerate its nuclear program, or further unleash its proxies and create trouble for Iraq’s government that hosts U.S. military trainers and anti-ISIS intelligence assets. Tehran is exploiting the U.S. fear of escalation to its own benefit.

The irony is that the biggest tonic for disorder in the Middle East would be restoring American deterrence. That would mean warning Tehran that its military and nuclear assets are at risk if it doesn’t call off the proxy dogs.

Restoring deterrence in the Middle East would require the Biden administration to admit that its approach to Iran hasn’t worked and demands a course correction. The alternative is a continuing spiral of violence the administration says it desperately wants to avoid. And sooner or later more Americans will be in critical condition, or dead.

