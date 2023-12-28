Only have a minute? Listen instead

Republicans draw attack

Are those MAGA Republicans in Florida having orgies? Yes. Especially if you are getting “don’t say gay bills” passed or banning books from libraries statewide.

These are Ron DeSantis’ people. After all, the leader of this group is the leader of the Florida State GOP. It sure must be stressful being a born-again, pro-life, anti-gay, book-burning, destroy Disney MAGA Republican where there are so many sinners.

After all, it is difficult to support a person who calls many of his supporters, “vermin.” If you are Latino, Donald Trump is talking about you. Also, Trump was talking about Latinos when he accused them of “poisoning the blood of our country.” Hitler used those words to describe Jews.

At one time the GOP would have left this trash talk to the white Southern Democrats.

Greg Abbot supports Trump in his racist rants. Abbott’s endorsement of Trump also means he supports Trump’s actions on Jan. 6.

Currently, there is a movement for Texas to leave the Union. The Texas Republican Party supports the group’s action and its ballot measure to have Texas secede. Gov. Richard Perry supported the secession movement.

The Rev. Claver Kamau-Imani of Houston appears to be the group’s leader. Texit stated the utopian idea of the new Republic of Texas: “No taxes or Faucis, no speed zones or toll roads. No liberals, no gun laws. No windmills, no poor people. A separate currency, stock market, and gold depository. Complete control of our own immigration policy. A farewell to regulators. And unthinkable, unimaginable wealth.”

Should I move out now? I will not attend the Church of Trump or bow to Emperor Abbott. I support the U.S. Constitution and our fragile democracy.

Hank Shiver

Mission

Standard recourse

On morning of Sept. 11, 2001, there was a news report about a commercial aircraft that had struck one of the Twin Towers in New York City. Our radio dispatcher broke the news to us. And I told my coworker that if the other tower were struck it was no accident and we may be looking at the beginning of a long war.

How would America respond? I was expecting an attack on our power grid, water and gas nationwide. That’s how wars begin before an invasion.

I could feel the tension in the air, ready to react at a moment’s notice; all bets were off. Even if it meant for us citizens to take arms to defend America and fight from our own homes. Hold the line would be what mattered.

It was known that American homeowners had enough weapons to make the enemy think twice about invading and they would face a tough battle from every home.

What would be the right response? Intelligence was the only resource available and it was not very clear.

Due to disinformation on weapons of mass destruction in Iraq by the CIA, Iraq became the first target due to the attack on Kuwait by Iraq. That was the trigger that began the war.

Defeating Iraq was not a problem, our better-prepared miliary moved forward and choked the Iraqi military into submission. he next step was maintaining control of Iraq once invaded. That was a huge problem: how to run an invaded nation that has no concept of the Western form of government. It was a total disaster and we lost more men holding Iraq than defeating Iraq Then the blame game began, pointing fingers at each other for their failures. That is the standard recourse for any issue doday. Holding any nation is a ticking time bomb that will blow up in your face, it is just a matter of time. You can’t avoid it; it will happen.

Rafael Madrigal

Pharr

LETTERS — We welcome your letters and commentary. Submissions must include the writer’s full name, address and daytime telephone number for verification. Letters of 200 words or fewer will be given preference. Submissions may be edited for length, grammar and clarity. Letters may be mailed to P.O Box 3267, McAllen, Texas 78502-3267, or emailed to [email protected].