Only have a minute? Listen instead

I came across a news article stating that Nepal banned TikTok for “disrupting social harmony” and demanded regulation of the social media app. I hope they reconsider and keep the popular video hosting service available to everyone in this South Asian country. According to the article, TikTok was disrupting social harmony, family structure and family relations. Removing this platform would take away countless marketing opportunities and personal freedom for Nepalese citizens.

TikTok has had a great impact in the Nepali market. For example, advertising for businesses and an increase in the travel and tourism industry. TikTok proved to be the fastest-growing social network in Nepal, with more than 2 million active users since their launch in 2017.

In 2020 during the COVID pandemic, numerous small businesses resorted to using TikTok as a substitute for advertising goods and services, which enabled them to expand their trade and offer their products online. According to a June 24 article by the Nepal Database, the data calculated by AI stated there are about 2,207,318 Nepali people using TikTok every day. With such a big platform and an increasing audience, removing TikTok would have have a negative economic impact on the Nepali people. Most recently the Nepali government issued a tight content regulation on all its social media sites and is requiring all sites to open offices in Nepal. With the Nepali people already being limited to certain platforms, removing TikTok would compromise their personal freedom also.

Everyone deserves to practice or not practice religion, have freedom of speech and also be able to view whatever they choose. According to an article in the Deccan Herald on Nov. 13, Nepali Congress General Secretary Gagan Thapa expressed his concern against the ban, stating, “The government’s decision should be rectified as it violates freedom of expression and individual freedom.” The ban would remove online conversations with people from around the world and would remove TikTok from being an outlet for people to express themselves and not feel judged. Although there is concern about disrupting the social harmony of the Nepalese people, I feel it shouldn’t be banned altogether; it should have certain rules and regulations that would fit the country’s needs.

TikTok has lots of content that can be beneficial to countries all around the world. According to USA Today, “It turned out that TikTok had the highest proportion of small business owners who planned to start or increase their digital marketing … because of the positive word-of-mouth from other small business owners who were sharing how effective the platform was for their small businesses.” With the amount of people logging on to TikTok every day, it is sure to make an impact. Completely banning TikTok blocks the platform of communication and expression.

TikTok is not just a social media platform where you can dance, learn to cook certain dishes or share content with followers, but it can be a good platform for your business also. It can help you express yourself in more ways than one. Having the Nepalese government remove that would have such a negative impact.

Vanessa Garcia lives in Edinburg.